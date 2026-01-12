“We can’t afford it”: A millennial noticed how Gen Z reacts to snow—and people had thoughts

A millennial’s nostalgic Instagram reel about braving snowy weather for a night at the bar has gone viral after sparking a generational debate about why Gen Z goes out far less than older cohorts did.

Featured Video

Joshua Alvarez shared footage of snow-covered, empty streets alongside a reflection that snowy nights once meant packed bars and spontaneous meetups, something he says he no longer sees among younger people.

“When I was in my 20s and it would snow like this, we would all meet at the bar. Now nobody goes out anymore. Definitely different times,” he wrote over the images in a Dec. 27, 2025, Instagram Reel.

In the post’s caption he added that although he’d much rather be at home now anyway, he questioned why the younger generation seems to go out far less than their millennial (people born between 1981 and 1996) counterparts did.

Advertisement

In an effort to explain the cultural shift, Alvarez suggested perhaps Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) can’t afford rising drink prices, or they’re prioritizing their health more than previous generations. Maybe young people who came of age during Covid lockdowns just aren’t accustomed to going out.

Alcohol consumption data shows that young adults are indeed drinking less. Newsweek reported, “A 2025 Gallup poll of over 1,000 U.S. adults found that just 54 percent of Americans self-reported drinking alcohol, the lowest percentage in 90 years.” Among those polled, only 50% of young adults reported that they consume alcohol.

Millennial wonders why Gen Z doesn’t enjoy a snowy night at the bar

Alvarez captioned the reel, which has racked up 55,000 likes at the time of writing: “I much rather be home now anyway, but I wonder why nobody goes out anymore how we used to? Is it just too expensive now? I’ve also noticed people prioritize their health more now, which is amazing! Us 80’s babies sure loved to party 😜”

Advertisement

Gen Z explains why the bar scene doesn’t appeal

Gen Z commenters explained themselves. Millennials waxed poetic about snowy nights at the bar in their 20s and blamed technology for the rise of self isolation among young people.

Advertisement

“We can’t afford to drink out anymore when the cocktails are $20 each”

“It’s because an entire generation grew up with smart phones and prioritize instant entertainment and gratification instead of planning and socializing the old fashioned way. Technology has a way of taking away the human element and we are at that critical turning point with AI being shoved in our faces everywhere you look. Be the change you want to see in the world. Make 2026 the year we return to an analog lifestyle as much as possible.”

Advertisement

“Living in Manhattan in my 20s, we’d meet at the bar on a snowy Saturday and then call the bar across the street and challenge them to snowball fight in the middle of Second Avenue.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.