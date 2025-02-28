‘Car will never be the same again’: Mercedes driver leaves sunroof open during rain. Then mechanic turns it on

There are a lot of things that can go wrong with a car. Not only that, but fixing all of those problems can be expensive. As of 2023, AAA estimates that drivers average 9.83 cents per mile driven on maintenance, repairs, and tire replacement.

Sometimes, the high cost of maintenance can be due to the design of the car itself. For example, one TikTok user was recently dismayed to learn that replacing his car’s headlight bulb involved pulling the trim off of the wheel well, and then reaching into the front of the car to replace the bulb.

However, on other occasions, a repair’s high cost can be the fault of the car owner. This appears to be the case in a recent video posted by TikTok user Neil Campos (@carwerks101).

What happens when you leave a sunroof open in a rainstorm?

In a video with over 11,000 views, the TikToker shows a repair slip for a Mercedes-Benz GLE 43.

“Customer states that they left the sunroof open while it rained and now a bunch of stuff doesn’t work,” Campos reads. “That didn’t seem like a very smart idea.”

Upon entering the car, the TikToker finds that many components, such as the radio and infotainment system, don’t work.

Not only that, but upon starting the car, a sloshing sound can be heard coming from underneath the vehicle.

“That’s a lot of damage,” Campos states.

To close the video, the TikToker shows himself draining water from the car.

However, the problems don’t end there. In a follow-up video, Campos shows that “about $5,000 worth” of parts were left sitting underwater thanks to the driver’s error. These parts included the 360 camera, satellite control unit, and sound amplifier.

Here’s what to do if this happens to you

While some cars are equipped with a feature that forces the sunroof to automatically close once rain is detected, it does not appear that this vehicle had such a feature.

If your car is one of the many lacking this feature, and you leave your sunroof open in the rain, there are a few things that you should check before proceeding to use your vehicle as normal.

According to CarParts.com, the first step is to avoid starting the car, as wet electrical components could short-circuit or damage sensitive modules like power seats. That said, if you’ve already started the car and noticed any electrical problems, take your car to a trusted mechanic and mention that the issues began after water entered the cabin.

For hygiene and damage control, all standing water should be removed and/or drained. Then, the site suggests removing seats and carpeting, then allowing them to completely dry before reinstalling. This will prevent mold and foul odors.

Finally, to further prevent damage, the site suggests leaving the car doors open to increase ventilation, and consider disconnecting the battery to avoid draining it. Additionally, one might want to consider replacing the cabin air filter if it has been exposed to moisture. This is because a damp filter can harbor mold and reduce air quality.

If one follows these tips, they have a greater likelihood of preserving their car’s electronics and functionality.

Viewers aren’t sure about the repairs

In the comments section, some users said the car was likely now suffering from an array of issues that may not be immediately apparent.

“Might as well call your insurance company, total loss that thing,” a user said.

“Car will never be the same again,” added another.

“Yeah been there. Ended up at Copart,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mercedes-Benz via email and Campos via Instagram direct message.

