‘Made for the passengers’: Woman takes a seat in her cousin’s new Mercedes. Then she notices this unprecedented new feature

Modern cars have implemented a variety of new features to make the experience of being in the car better for not only the driver, but the passengers as well.

For example, one user on TikTok recently went viral after showing off how her car’s infotainment system can be controlled via hand gesture while also revealing her car’s inbuilt selfie cam. Another sparked discussion after revealing that her car’s seats had built-in massagers and posture correctors.

Now, another car has the internet talking after being shared in a video by TikTok user Nicolette (@lipqlosss_).

What’s so special about this car?

In her video, which currently has over 3.7 million views, Nicolette shows off the interior of a car she says is a Mercedes.

Throughout the video, the TikToker shows off the car’s various quirks and features, from its fully reclining back seats to its many tablet controls.

One of the things that catches her attention the most, however, is the cupholders, which she says can “heat and cool” any cup one puts into it.

“Look, he’s cooling my drink!” she says after the driver turns on the feature.

To close the video, she demonstrated a feature that fills the car with a calming scent and plays an animation on the screen.

Why is this car so nice?

Hearing that this car is a Mercedes, one may wonder if these features are now standard in the brand’s cars.

In reality, the car is not only a Mercedes, but a Maybach—a luxury brand operated by Mercedes-Benz.

If one wants to get all of the features shown in this car, it will come at a price. According to the company’s website, the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC has an MSRP of $203,500, while the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC has an MSRP of $240,500.

‘It’s just a car.’

In the comments section, users claimed they weren’t surprised by the car’s high-quality ride experience given its upscale pricing.

“It’s a $250k Maybach. It better have all of that,” said a user.

“Seeing the futuristic dash covered in dust and grime was such a perfect reminder that its just a car,” offered another.

“Maybachs are made for passengers, rich people get them and hire drivers,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mercedes-Benz and Nicolette via email.



