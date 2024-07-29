‘Here are 3 things they aren’t telling you’: Expert says this popular side hustle isn’t what it seems. Should you bother?

The cost of living has gone up dramatically in recent years. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of housing went up by 5.2% from June 2023 to June 2024, and Bankrate’s pay raise survey found that around 60% of workers claimed their incomes did not match inflation in 2023.

Given this, it’s no surprise that many American workers are seeking out side hustles, either to make ends meet or to earn a little money to put away for long-term savings. Google searches for the phrase ‘side hustle’ have been steadily climbing over the past decade, reaching a peak in January 2023, and there’s been growing social media interest surrounding this topic.

Numerous internet users have taken to social media to share their own side hustle experiences. For example, one user claimed they earned $25 an hour organizing Beanie Babies at a local store; another alleged that they earned money by hand-writing letters.

One popular side hustle mentioned on social media is being a medical courier. However, one TikTok user says that this popular gig isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Why being a medical courier might (not) be the right fit for you

In a video with over 261,000 views, TikTok user Side Hustle Review (@sidehustlereview) reveals why being a medical courier might not be the easy gig that social media users make it out to be.

According to Zippia, “a medical courier transports medical supplies, equipment, specimens, and records between healthcare facilities, laboratories, and patients.” ZipRecruiter claims that such positions earn an average of $27 an hour, though significantly higher payments are also listed on the side.

In the TikToker’s research, however, these high payments aren’t typical.

“Number one, the hourly rate of $50 to $200 is not the average,” he states. “The average is $10 to $20. In order to make the $50 to $200, you’re going to have to get certified in various things.”

Second, he notes that any certifications one may need to earn more as a medical courier also cost money. This means that these costs must be subtracted from any potential earnings. Several Reddit threads regarding this role also mention up-front cost as a potential factor to consider when trying to get this job.

Finally, @sidehustlereview notes that some people go through this training process and expect to immediately start earning, only to learn that their market is flooded with people seeking the same job.

“I’ve spoken to people that have gone through the lessons on how to be [a medical courier], buy [lessons] from these coaches, and then they find that there are so many medical couriers out there, they barely get jobs,” he states. “And some have told me they’ve even gotten only one to two a year.”

In the comments section, several users shared their own experiences with either being a medical courier or working in the field.

“I’m a pharmaceutical logistics manager. The qualification we require from courier is so stringent many don’t even make it through credit check,” explained a commenter.

“Former medical courier, also car insurance,” noted a second. “If you’re using your basic car insurance they now ask if you’re doing Uber eats etc or things like that and it’s not covered if you get into an accident.”

“Very true when it comes to the amount of work you get,” stated a third. “There are more couriers than work!”

