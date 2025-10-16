“McBoss”: DoorDash overload leaves McDonald’s in shambles—until one customer steps up and locks in

A McDonald’s in disarray turned into a lesson in leadership when a customer in a cozy cardigan stepped up to manage the chaos.

Featured Video

In a TikTok posted by @styledbymoonkk on Oct. 12, 2025, the understaffed restaurant was visibly overwhelmed by a flood of DoorDash orders, until one woman took charge, calling out order numbers and telling those still waiting to “step to the side, babe,” before asking the next customer for their 3-digit order number.

@styledbymoonkk wrote in onscreen text, “McDonald’s so understaffed the customers in here passing out the orders 😭.”

Advertisement

The clip racked up 3.9 million views and over 10,0000 comments. While some commenters wrote that the woman’s bold initiative was rude or bossy, others called her a hero and a leader.

Many pointed out that the scene at McDonald’s represented a vision of community held together by people who support one another as they keep things going when the going gets tough.

“This is how society supposed to be 🤣; everybody helping everybody out just to get stuff done!” read one comment.

Advertisement

“She’s a teacher, manager, or has about 10 kids.”

“She might as well gon and clock in.”

Advertisement

@styledbymoonkk Yalllll 😭 McDonalds in here with no help got the customers passing out DoorDash orders 😭 ♬ original sound – ATL BRAIDER

When capitalism breaks down, community picks up

Due to ongoing labor shortages in the food industry, many McDonald’s locations are understaffed by overworked employees.

McDonald’s employees reacting to @styledbymoonkk’s post expressed appreciation for customers like the woman in the cardigan. The clip demonstrated that customers at busy restaurants don’t have to make a difficult situation worse by acting entitled and demanding. They can recognize that employees are only human and help out.

Advertisement

“As someone who works in a freshly opened and understaffed McDonald’s… I’d appreciate this.”

“These places understaffed but don’t hire anybody smh.”

Advertisement

Some commenters argued that McDonald’s should address staffing issues instead of burning out their employees and relying on customers to pick up the slack. Despite other commenters’ praise heaped upon the woman in the cardigan, one wary TikTok user warned against customers acting as unpaid employees: “Bro don’t give corporations any ideas.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.