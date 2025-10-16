Advertisement
Trending

“McBoss”: DoorDash overload leaves McDonald’s in shambles—until one customer steps up and locks in

When McDonald’s has no staff, the customers become the staff.

Photo of Susan LaMarca

Susan LaMarca
Left: A McDonald's table swarmed by DoorDash orders in paper bags. Right: Woman pointing inside a McDonald's.

A McDonald’s in disarray turned into a lesson in leadership when a customer in a cozy cardigan stepped up to manage the chaos.

Featured Video

In a TikTok posted by @styledbymoonkk on Oct. 12, 2025, the understaffed restaurant was visibly overwhelmed by a flood of DoorDash orders, until one woman took charge, calling out order numbers and telling those still waiting to “step to the side, babe,” before asking the next customer for their 3-digit order number.

@styledbymoonkk wrote in onscreen text, “McDonald’s so understaffed the customers in here passing out the orders 😭.”

In Body Image
In Body Image
In Body Image
@styledbymoonkk/TikTok
Advertisement

The clip racked up 3.9 million views and over 10,0000 comments. While some commenters wrote that the woman’s bold initiative was rude or bossy, others called her a hero and a leader.

Many pointed out that the scene at McDonald’s represented a vision of community held together by people who support one another as they keep things going when the going gets tough.

“This is how society supposed to be 🤣; everybody helping everybody out just to get stuff done!” read one comment.

In Body Image
@itzz._.nyveahh/TikTok
Advertisement

“She’s a teacher, manager, or has about 10 kids.”

In Body Image
@granderae/TikTok

“She might as well gon and clock in.”

In Body Image
@tay33831/TikTok
Advertisement
@styledbymoonkk

Yalllll 😭 McDonalds in here with no help got the customers passing out DoorDash orders 😭

♬ original sound – ATL BRAIDER

When capitalism breaks down, community picks up

Due to ongoing labor shortages in the food industry, many McDonald’s locations are understaffed by overworked employees.

McDonald’s employees reacting to @styledbymoonkk’s post expressed appreciation for customers like the woman in the cardigan. The clip demonstrated that customers at busy restaurants don’t have to make a difficult situation worse by acting entitled and demanding. They can recognize that employees are only human and help out. 

Advertisement

“As someone who works in a freshly opened and understaffed McDonald’s… I’d appreciate this.”

In Body Image
@cupcakesuiop/TikTok

“These places understaffed but don’t hire anybody smh.”

In Body Image
@officiallynovvaa/TikTok
Advertisement

Some commenters argued that McDonald’s should address staffing issues instead of burning out their employees and relying on customers to pick up the slack. Despite other commenters’ praise heaped upon the woman in the cardigan, one wary TikTok user warned against customers acting as unpaid employees: “Bro don’t give corporations any ideas.”

In Body Image
@user39836597930264/TikTok

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

TAGS

DoorDash McDonald’s TikTok
First published:

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Susan LaMarca
 
The Daily Dot