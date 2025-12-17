Marshmallow nets are the latest food craze people are trying to recreate at home, but it’s harder than it looks

Cooks on TikTok are melting marshmallows in non-stick pans and stretching the melted sugar into “marshmallow nets.”

The culinary technique involves gently melting a marshmallow on low heat until it takes on a smooth, liquid consistency. Then, using a fork or whisk, the liquid sugar is stretched across a dessert to form a web-like food decoration. As the strands cool, they harden, forming a fine, edible net reminiscent of spiderwebs or snow.

Viral videos of cooks stretching sugar into the long, web-like structure captivated creators who are determined to pull it off themselves. But perfecting the marshmallow net is not as easy as it looks, and plenty of people struggling to recreate the confection at home are sharing failed attempts.

TikTok users responding to trending marshmallow net content are coming up with all kinds of uses for the impressive dessert topper.

A pro achieved a perfect web with a plastic fork

TikTok user @marsouple used a plastic fork to effortlessly pull off the marshmallow net in a clip posted on Dec. 9, 2025, with 5.2 million views. “What would you use this for?” asked @marsouple in the post’s caption.

After four failed attempts, she asked TikTok for tips

TikTok creator @goodbyetwenties accumulated 8.5 million views with a video showing four failed attempts to make a marshmallow net at home.

She asked, “Any tips?” in the post’s caption. Commenters agreed that the marshmallow net requires patience and advised the cook to wait for the marshmallow to soften slightly before attempting to stretch it into a net.

Way to stick with it

@sophiduhh captioned her initial failed marshmallow net attempts, “all the videos make it look so easy whattt.” The video from Dec. 13, 2025, received 6.6 million views and over 400 comments.

After receiving some tips from commenters, she shared a follow-up video. “Try less heat and don’t rub the marshmallow in there so much,” advised one TikTok user. @sophiduhh tried it and admitted, “I think it was still a flop though, idk you let me know! 🙃.”

Overall, the internet is always a critic, and viewers of the trend had a lot to say:

“A white plastic fork is quite literally the last utensil I would trust with this task.”

“I saw a guy who kept trying to do this and failed, and thought the concept was just rage bait. Thanks for showing how it’s done.”

“LET IT COOK BRO”

“’Any tips’ I dunno, maybe add a dash of patience.”

“Let it harden, spray with gold glitter, and sell at Home Goods for $29.99 as a Christmas tree.”

