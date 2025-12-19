“Unfortunately this is impressive”: Man’s hardcore workout at Red Rocks ampitheatre stuns the internet

The internet can’t help but admire the fit guy who risks it all for the love of the game.

Red Rocks guy, or Slavic, an ultra runner who calls himself “Beast,” is a legend at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado. Slavic is famous for performing an intense workout several times a week at the amphitheater.

His routine includes a crowd pleasing stunt that has him running down as many as 400 steps—backwards. Visitors to the amphitheater steps watch Slavic in awe, capturing clips of his notorious feats of strength for social media. The internet is both scared and impressed by a recent clip of Slavic’s iconic reverse rundown at Red Rock.

TikTok user @mattr5407 shared a clip of Slavic’s heroic reverse run down at Colorado’s Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on Dec. 7, 2025. The TikTok creator posted other clips from the workout that showed Slavic jumping from every other step and “rolling” down the steps.

The clip went viral with 6 million views and racked up over 13 thousand comments.

Although TikTok users reacted to the intense workout called it a “red flag” and “annoying,” they admitted Slavic’s run-down was impressive. The epic display of strength and bravery moved people, no matter how anxious it made them to watch him pull it off.

In a CBS feature from 2022, Slavic himself humbly stated, “I’m scared, I’m nervous, and I do it.” Beast fans on TikTok pointed out that he does not seem to monetize his talents via social media.

“The man, the myth, the legend”

Slavic is a hero—undeniably. Commenters can’t even hate… Slavic ran down the steps backward, faster than most people can run forward. Here’s a selection of what the internet said:

“Why Red Rocks Guy isn’t making his own videos and capitalizing on his own fame is beyond me. He’s really doing it for the plot.”

“unfortunately this is impressive”

“The way we were all collectively worried and impressed”

“me at first: 🙄 me at second: 😮”

“I didn’t want to be impressed but here we are”

“I was annoyed but Im ngl that was impressive 😭”

