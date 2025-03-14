Woman’s MacBook won’t turn on anymore. Will an Igloo fridge really save it?

After one woman’s Apple MacBook randomly wouldn’t turn on, she sought at-home solutions, including a rather unorthodox one—putting it into the fridge. Does it work?

Featured Video

In a TikTok with 1.3 million views, dog mom @monkeyandlucy’s MacBook rests on her lap.

“Me bc my MacBook suddenly turned off one day and hasn’t turned back on since,” she shares in the text overlay. To prove it, she pushes the power button with her index finger, and nothing happens. Then, she moves the touchpad and right-clicks, to no avail.

The Daily Dot reached out to @monkeyandlucy via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Apple via press email.

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in

Since many viewers have had similar experiences, they proposed solutions.

“Your brightness is all the way down,” one viewer wrote.

“My macbook pro did the same thing once and i randomly plugged it in a few weeks later and it turned on instantly,” a second shared.

Advertisement

“Command + control + shift and the power button for exact 30 seconds. If that dont work command + control or command + shift + alt. it also happened to me,” a third advised.

“This has happened to me TWICE. Still don’t know what it was but it ended up turning on again months later when I came back to it,” a fourth commented.

“Put it in the fridge. I’m not even joking,” a fifth recommended.

Did any of these recommendations work?

According to follow-ups, she tried turning up the brightness. That didn’t work either time.

Advertisement

In a third video, @monkeyandlucy shares, “Yes, it’s plugged in. I’ve tried both ports, let it sit, brightness is up, and all of the combination keys suggested. Nothing.”

What about sliding the MacBook into the freezer?

In one of her follow-ups, she shared that she was going to put her MacBook in the fridge as a “last resort.”

“Trying this as a last resort,” @monkeyandlucy says, placing the device into an Igloo mini fridge and closing the door.

Advertisement

However, she had no luck. “I think she’s done,” the content creator reveals, removing the laptop from the fridge and plugging it into the charger.

When she presses the power button for a few seconds, the screen is still dark.

Can this method damage the MacBook?

Although this hack can be used to cool down an overheated device, it’s not recommended as it can damage your device further.

Advertisement

“Abruptly shifting temperature can cause condensation on the laptop’s components, leading to electric shorts. Moreover, as electronics get harder and smaller with time (e.g., microprocessors), manufacturers place tighter tolerances for temperature extremes; that means dropping your device in a below-freezing environment could further damage it beyond repair,” per Make Use Of.

Since her MacBook won’t turn on and none of these tricks work, she should contact Apple to see if will charge for a diagnosis.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.