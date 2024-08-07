‘Lowe’s messed up’: Shopper says they got $2,300 fridge at Lowe’s for just $169

Last month, Lowe’s experienced a glitch that lowered the price of its $2,300 Midea jumbo capacity refrigerator to just $169.

TikTok user @loungeprofit scours across the internet in search of the best deals and this one is no different. In a slideshow with over 131,000 views, the content creator revealed the screenshots of the glitch on Lowe’s website sent by one of his members.

The first photo unveiled a Midea stainless steel jumbo capacity refrigerator on Lowe’s website. Normally, these fridges retail for $2,399. However, the slideshow includes a screenshot that shows the price listed as $169.

Then, the second slide showed the member’s order total for the fridge, delivery, and tax. All of it still came out to less than $300. The final photo revealed the fridge he picked it up within minutes.

This isn’t the first Lowe’s appliance glitch

Viewers have also secured great deals on Lowe’s appliances through glitches and errors.

“They accidentally gave us 2 washers and a dryer when we only ordered 1 of each. We returned the extra though,” one viewer shared.

“I got the Samsung one with the screen for 1100 because it had a tiny dent Lowe’s been the goat,” a second recalled.

“I got a 1300 built in grill for 249 cause they screwed up on the website. I then had to build an outdoor kitchen for it though,” a third user commented.

Is the refrigerator still $169?

No, it’s not. However, the price is still under $2,300 with the new discount price at $1,599 until Aug. 7.

Fortunately for them, @loungeprofit and his members purchased the fridges before Lowe’s fixed the glitch.

How do online prices glitch?

Overall, this can happen due to several factors, such as human error, software updates, and coupon or promo code errors. “When an item is priced far below its actual market value or sale price, it can be said that a price glitch has occurred. However, in the eCommerce sense, a price glitch may occur despite the vigilance of the seller. Although the manual entry of prices is prone to human error, there have been reported instances where a pricing issue was caused by an eCommerce system/platform,” per Seller Snap.

This happened to a Target customer a couple of years ago. The TikToker found an “insane glitch” that led to him being able to purchase a tablet for just $59. Some users said this only happens to them when they’re at work and unable to capitalize on the deal.

The Daily Dot reached out to @loungeprofit via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Lowe’s via press email.

