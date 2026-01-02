“I thought I was hallucinating”: London’s fireworks show included “Wicked” and a “Jet2 holiday” reference

The broadcast edit of London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show included the Jet2 Holiday theme, and now people on social media are saying the viral sound is officially Britain’s unofficial national anthem.

The televised edition of the New Year’s celebration also included an epic Wicked Part 2: For Good ad that featured Glinda and Elphaba at the center of the London Eye.

TikTok user @xxxkeiraxx replied to a clip of revelers reacting to the fireworks show at home, “I was there in person and when I saw the pink and green fireworks I knew they’d be doing a Wicked edit on the TV.”

While plenty of Brits commenting on London’s fireworks display pointed out that the Jet2 Holiday theme is peak 2025 culture for the UK, the mashup of advertisements left many viewers feeling confused and overwhelmed. TikTok user @laniesarchive commented, “I thought I was hallucinating when I saw this.”

London’s New Year’s fireworks included a segment with Jet2 Holidays and ‘Wicked.’ pic.twitter.com/4Q7MWqetqm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2026

“Nothing beats a new year holiday 🤣🤣”

Viewers cackled in the background of a clip showing the London 2026 New Year’s fireworks broadcast playing on television. TikTok creator @pradapickle added on-screen text reading “nah the UK is a simulation” as the Jet2 Holiday theme and images of Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked played over footage of celebratory explosions illuminating the London Eye.

The video from Dec. 31, 2025, racked up 6.8 million views and over 3500 comments.

Meanwhile, back in America, Jess Glynne performed the song tracking the Jet2 commercial, “Hold My Hand,” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

NOT THIS DIVA PERFORMING HER SMASH HIT LMFAOOO ICONIC😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4LwPqpqU1i — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) January 1, 2026

Reactions poured in online

People reacting to the event on social media enjoyed the Jet2 reference as a 2025 meme, but many criticized the show as mind-bogglingly commercial and wondered why London wrapped 2025 with a Wicked 2 ad.

X user @Ituahsalami7 pointed out, “Nothing says New Year like an ad break mid fireworks.” Others agreed the random ads made the show sound like channel surfing.

“That Jet2holidays song has to be our national anthem now 💔”

“Darlin hold mah haaaayynd.”

“not wicked II mashup w Jet2Holiday 😭😭”

“New Year Fireworks display sponsored by Jet2 and Wicked 2”

“Ok, Jet2Holidays is funny, but why Wicked?”

