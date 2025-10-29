“Need a bib just to drink coffee”: Woman issues PSA after lip flip gives her awkward side effects

A TikTok creator is warning beauty lovers that a trendy cosmetic tweak can come with some surprisingly awkward consequences.

Featured Video

Samantha (@samanthawlipedema) shared that after getting a “lip flip”—a Botox procedure meant to help the upper lip curl upward and look fuller—she suddenly can’t rub her lips together. This makes everyday tasks like applying lip gloss, sipping coffee, and even forming certain sounds, comically difficult.

“There’s nothing uglier than someone with a lip flip trying to apply their lip gloss,” she warned before demonstrating the action in a TikTok video shared on Oct. 25, 2025.

The cosmetic procedure involves injecting small amounts of Botox into the muscles above the lip, relaxing the muscles, and causing the upper lip to “flip” upward.

Advertisement

But according to Samantha, “what they don’t tell you about a lip flip” is how funny you’ll look trying to get your top lip to touch your bottom lip. “I’ve been laughing at myself for like 20 minutes,” she said.

Samatha’s PSA racked up over 69,000 views and over 150 comments. TikTok users replying to the video shared that their lip flips affected more than their ability to rub their lips together while applying makeup. The lip flip makes it difficult to produce certain sounds and causes dysfunction when eating and drinking.

“I need a bib just to drink my morning coffee 😭🤣.”

Advertisement

“What they don’t tell you about a lip flip……”

Samantha explained she recently tried the lip flip for the first time. She said, “I found something out. And I have to, like, give a cool PSA before anybody tries this.”

The content creator laughed as she demonstrated how awkward it is to apply lip gloss when you can’t touch your lips together. “You want to rub your lips together, right?”

Advertisement

“It’s like eating salad on a date.”

Samantha’s PSA had some commenters rethinking their desire to go through with the beauty procedure. Veteran lip flippers shared more surprise side effects. But as Samantha admitted in her post, “It is what it is; it’ll go away.”

“Too funny! I’ve been thinking about doing this, you’ve got me second thinking it 🤣.”

Advertisement

“Lolll I was surprised by drinking through a straw the first time!”

“Wait till you try to rinse when brushing your teeth 😬 🤪.”

Advertisement

“I want a lip flip! I read that saying your Ps and Bs can be hard.”

Samanthawlipedema did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.