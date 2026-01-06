“Sign of the apocalypse”: Lego’s new “Smart Brick” has some parents deeply unsettled

Stepping on a Lego might become an expensive as well as painful mistake after the company revealed the new SMART Brick. Lego announced the latest toy tech on Monday at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show, promising to enhance the imaginations of children everywhere.

Adults on social media aren’t so sure.

Don’t lose the Lego SMART Brick

In addition to the high-tech brick, Lego announced a whole new SMART Play line to launch on March 1. The new sets will require the Brick, which the company says will be “packed with ground-breaking, world-first technologies.”

In the press release, Lego stressed the importance of “physical play” in an apparent response to concerns around children’s screen time.

“The launch of LEGO SMART Play™ brings creativity, technology, and storytelling together to make building worlds and stories even more engaging, and all without a screen,” said LEGO’s Senior Vice President & Head of Creative Play Lab Tom Donaldson.

Lego launches Smart Brick and high tech Star Wars toys at CES 2026 pic.twitter.com/GCQyv8hRKm — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2026

“We truly believe we are setting a new standard for interactive, imaginative experiences and can’t wait to see this innovation in the hands of kids when we launch this year.”

It all hinges on the SMART Brick. This single block causes other pieces to respond to a child’s interaction. Cars make start-up noises and desks light up depending on the proximity and position of the Brick.

The first sets released with this technology will be some classic Star Wars favorites. These include:

The 584-piece Luke’s Red Five X-Wing for $99.99

The 473-piece Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter for $69.99

The 962-piece Throne Room Duel & A-Wing set for $159.99

Lego promises that the battles for the galaxy will “come to life” with the SMART Brick, unlocking lightsaber sounds and John Williams hits.

Just, for the love of your bank account, do not step on it.

“They’re gonna track your kids”

Plenty of Lego fans are excited about this new development, but others aren’t sure the price and trouble will be worth it. Although Lego has maintained a good reputation, distrust toward tech companies is at a high point, and it’s bleeding over into children’s toys.

“Pretty soon they’ll add a monthly subscription that, when unpaid, has legos actively search out your feet,” joked @PGsBard.

While this is very cool, I can’t help but feel that the simple things in life are being taken away from us.



Not everything needs to be connected and not everything needs a “social” component. https://t.co/VJlQx4ICvr — Ayesha Tariq, CFA (@AyeshaTariq) January 6, 2026

“They’re gonna track your kids,” wrote @BenDukes with no hint of levity.

Others simply seem tired of “smart” technology infecting everything and would prefer Legos to remain analog.

“While this is exciting, I also think the joy of Legos is a low-tech experience too,” @JimCRowan expressed. “I hope this continues to give customers the options to keep it simple, make our sounds and pretend to see lights. We can still imagine without the tech.”

“‘I can’t play with my legos, the battery died’ is a sign of the apocalypse,” said @jacobtaber.

Most parents, however, are asking the important questions.

“Will the smart Lego scream when I step on it?” inquired @OhItsTeddy.

