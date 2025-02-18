‘I swear’: Shopper reaches for KitKat bar. Then he notices something only a true KitKat fan would notice

Is KitKat spelled with a hyphen? You’re not alone if you think so. But despite what you and many others may think, KitKat does not contain a hyphen.

KitKat is one of the most popular candy bars in the world. That makes it pretty recognizable. The chocolatey wafer bar is tucked in an iconic red wrapper with “KitKat” printed on it in chunky white letters. However, the company revamped its logo in 2024. Notably, it ditched the curvy “t.”

The redesign didn’t make too many waves when it was first rolled out, and KitKat fans are still slowly learning about the change today. One of those fans is @elsenortoroloco. The TikToker filmed himself reacting to the change in a video that has 284,000 views.

He walks over to a small candy section in a grocery store and zooms in on the KitKats. The shopper first picks up a KitKat bar featuring the new logo. He then picks up one featuring the old logo. The TikToker uses Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” as the audio for his TikTok. “They really be changing logos now,” the text overlay on the video reads.

“I swear bro,” he adds in the caption.

Viewers weigh in

But viewers felt they noticed another change to the bar.

“I swear there was a dash,” one viewer wrote.

“I swore there was a dash and I just went [through] my cameras pics and there’s a pic from 2022 and there’s no dash,” another said.

A case of the Mandela Effect?

Others referenced the Mandela Effect, a phenomenon in which people share a false memory.

Here are common examples of the Mandela Effect at play:

KitKat containing a hyphen is yet another example of the Mandela Effect. It was so widely believed that KitKat contained a hyphen that the brand itself tried to set the record straight on X back in 2016. “The KITKAT name has never been hyphenated on either the UK or US wrappers,” it said at the time.

In the 1920s, for a brief time, according to Snopes, KitKat was “Kit-Cat.” That could’ve led to some of the confusion surrounding the hyphen.

The Daily Dot reached out to @elsenortoroloco via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Nestlé via media contact form.

