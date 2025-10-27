“North be having Kim do anything”: Kim Kardashian and North West dress as Jay Guapo and Pink Cardigan for Halloween: Who are they?

Kim and North pay homage to the next gen of influencers with their niche Halloween costume.

Featured Video

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West shared a series of videos on TikTok revealing their group Halloween costume. The pair is going viral as TikTok sketch comedians Jay Guapo and Pink Cardigan this year.

The mother-daughter duo included a third-generation Kardashian and had Kris dress as Jay Guapo and Pink Cardigan’s mom, Chrissy G. The videos shared by @kimandnorth on October 25, 2025, have millions of views on TikTok.

Advertisement

Jay Guapo is a social media influencer based in California known for his signature look of leggings and cardigans. You’ll also recognize Pink Cardigan as his brother and Chrissy G as his mom in his videos. (For those still wondering who they are, you aren’t alone: a recent “unc test” that went viral on the platform suggests you might just be too old.)

Jay Guapo and family respond

Jay Guapo and Pink Cardigan quickly responded to Kim and her family in a TikTok video that day. Guapo tagged Kim and North in a video with the caption, “Nah chat we made itttt.” The family’s adorable homage humbled the comedians, and supportive fans celebrated the rising stars’ victory in the comments.

Advertisement

The post from October 25, 2025, has 22 million views and shows the comedians and their entourage reacting in disbelief to the Kardashians’ costumes. The crew was humbled and excited by the tribute.

Kim replied to the shout-out and admitted her daughter had introduced her to the comedians’ content, saying, “North put me on 😂.”

The dance that inspired the costume

Kim and North’s Halloween costume was inspired by a video of Jay Guapo, Pink Cardigan, and Chrissy G dancing shared on July 29, 2025.

Advertisement

Jay Guapo and Pink Cardigan dance on the street, and Chrissy G suddenly appears in front of them, joining the funny dance. The video has racked up over 4 million views since its posting.

Many commenters shared that they found it after learning about Kim and North’s costumes for the first time.

Social media reacts to the crossover

Commenters couldn’t believe what they were seeing, with many suggesting it was all North’s idea. Here’s a sampling of the reactions on TikTok:

Advertisement

“Imagine being able to say the Kardashians dressed like you for Halloween.”

“You guys have to go as Kim and North now I don’t make the rules.”

Advertisement

“I’m laughing so hard because when I seen the first video, I was trying to figure out who they were dressing up as and now I know 😂😂.”

“North be having Kim do anything 😭.”

Advertisement

“Jay Guapo and Pink Cardigan deserve this love from the Kardashians 🩶🧥🧘🏽‍♀️☀️🌸✨”

“I just know North thought of this she’s a genius.”

Advertisement

“I’m here because of North’s TikTok 😭.”

“LMAOOOO ONLYYYY NORTH COULD GET THEM TO DO THIS YO.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.