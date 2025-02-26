‘Big Mayo doesn’t want you to know’: Grocery shopper spots Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. Then he looks over to the next section

A food influencer says “big mayo” doesn’t want you to know about this “tastier” mayonnaise alternative.

Featured Video

TikTok user @steelpan.guy uses his account to share food tips and recipes with his 874,000 followers.

“Big Mayo doesn’t want you to know,” he writes in the text overlay of a viral TikTok. The video now has half a million views.

He’s in a grocery store and shows the Kewpie Mayonnaise sitting on the shelf. He pans over to the mayonnaise sitting next to that, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

Advertisement

“What’s the difference between Kewpie and big brand mayo?” he rhetorically asks.

“Kewpie originated in Japan with a couple of secret ingredients in it: MSG, and another secret ingredient in that extra egg yolk makes Kewpie Mayo a lot better than big mayo,” the content creator says.

Then, @steelpan.guy reveals Kewpie’s $7 price tag.

“Usually, it’s a little big cheaper than the big brand mayo,” he says, showing Hellmann’s $7.49 price. “And it’s 10 times better. Try it next time you’re at the store. It’s going to change your life.”

Advertisement

What is MSG?

@steelpan.guy told the Daily Dot that he discovered Kewpie Mayonnaise through a friend and has been using it for years. However, he doesn’t recommend Kewpie for those with an MSG sensitivity. MSG stands for Monosodium Glutamate, and it’s a flavor enhancer.

According to Food & Wine, MSG is “made from glutamic acid, an amino acid that is naturally found in ingredients like cheese, soy sauce, and nuts. When used as a food additive, MSG is a flavor enhancer, increasing the savoriness of any dish it touches.”

It can be found as an additive in snack food, frozen food, fast food, processed meats, soups, condiments, instant noodle products, and seasoning blends, according to Healthline.

Advertisement

“MSG is a controversial food additive that’s found in a wide variety of products,” per Healthline. “Although some studies have linked MSG consumption with negative health outcomes, the FDA recognizes it as safe. More research is needed to fully understand the potential effects that consuming MSG may have on both short- and long-term health.”

People who know they have an MSG intolerance should steer clear of it.

The video has racked up over 457,000 views. Some Kewpie fans felt seen. And others agreed with the content creator.

Advertisement

“Kewpie is theeee best. amazing flavor,” one viewer wrote.

“I guess I’m the only one who eats Kewpie on everything, I love it on a sandwich,” another concurred.

Others disagreed with the food TikToker’s take.

“Msg no thanks,” one user remarked.

Advertisement

“It’s the worst tasting mayo ever,” a second stated.

Kewpie Mayonnaise vs. Hellmann’s ingredients

Although both share almost the same ingredients, there are key differences.

Kewpie consists of:

Advertisement

Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil, Soybean Oil)

Egg Yolk

Vinegar

Salt

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

Spice

Natural Flavor

And Hellmann’s consists of:

Soybean oil

Water

Whole eggs

Distilled vinegar

Egg yolks

Salt

Sugar

Lemon juice concentrate

Calcium disodium edta

Natural Flavors

Kewpie has an “umami” or savory taste, whereas Hellmann’s has a sweet flavor. Of course, it depends on where you live, but on average, Kewpie is more expensive than its American counterpart.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Kewpie and Hellmann’s via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.