‘I don’t recommend going there’: Expert says you should never go to Jiffy Lube for an oil change. Here’s the real reason why

As a car owner, it can be difficult to know where you should go to have issues with your vehicle fixed.

While the internet is full of advice about how to find a good mechanic, many still find themselves unsure of whether they’re being ripped off. It’s for reasons like this that one 2024 survey found that 78% of respondents expressed some level of distrust with mechanics.

Now, a car expert has offered five pieces of advice about what to look out for when selecting a place to get work performed on your car. Jiffy Lube is high on the list.

Why does this car expert advise against chains like Jiffy Lube?

In a video with over 837,000 views, TikTok user Andy (@andysautoadvice) lists the “five places to avoid taking your car for service.”

“Number one: any 10-minute oil change place like Jiffy Lube,” he starts. “I don’t recommend going there.”

The reason, he says, comes down to their staff. “Their mechanics or service advisors are usually not certified,” he claims. “They’re just random people working there that have some knowledge of cars.”

“They’re just trying to get vehicles in there as quick as possible and get them out as quick as possible, so mistakes happen frequently at these places,” he adds.

While Andy says the technicians are not certified, Jiffy Lube’s website claims that “Every Jiffy Lube service center employee is required to complete Jiffy Lube University℠, an award-winning training program so extensive that Jiffy Lube earned the distinction of being an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Accredited Training Provider.”

That said, internet discussions about the chain’s training call into question how effective it is at preparing employees to work on cars.

What are the other places one should avoid?

Andy continues by saying that one should also avoid having their car serviced at a dealership.

“They’re gonna charge almost double what a local shop would charge you,” he explains. “Yes, their mechanics are certified, they have probably gone to school, and a lot of your car maintenance will show up on a car report or history report. That’s great. But do you really want to pay double the price for the same type of work?”

As noted by NerdWallet, services and repairs at dealerships often cost more than at independent auto shops, largely because of their higher overhead and operating expenses. Their technicians’ specialized skills can also contribute to a dealership’s higher rates.

Third, Andy says to avoid local service stations with bad Google reviews. He states that, while a shop may look good on the outside, it’s important to look up internet reviews and ensure that most visitors have had positive experiences.

Free loaner vehicles are a must

Next, he states that one should avoid having their car worked on at places that don’t offer free loaner vehicles.

“I recommend going to a shop that offers loaner vehicles because if you have a catastrophic failure on your vehicle or something that goes wrong and is complex to repair and is gonna require multiple days of repair, you’re gonna need a vehicle to travel and commute in the meantime,” he shares. “So, it’s important that you build a relationship with a local shop that has free loaner vehicles. That way, you are able to get around while your vehicle is being worked on.”

Finally, he concludes by saying that one should stay away from shops that are “not upfront and transparent with you about your repair.”

“Before a shop does a repair on your vehicle, they should be giving you an estimate or a quote for the work being done,” he details. “They should be telling you how much the diagnostic fee is going to be. There should be a lot of transparency before they even begin working on the car. They should also be giving you a time frame for when they think it will be completed.”

While many users in the comments were appreciative of the advice, some said that it was harder to follow than one might expect.

“I have yet to go to a shop that offers loaner vehicles. If the car is gonna be out of commission for a while, my insurance gives me a rental,” wrote a user.

“Here guys let me summarize: find something that exists almost nowhere,” joked another.

“I’m sorry, but I am going to the dealer. I rather pay more and know my car is going to be fixed the right way,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jiffy Lube via email and Andy via TikTok DM and comment.



