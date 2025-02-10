‘If it’s through Turo then it’s actually a problem’: Jeep Grand Wagoneer calls for 91-grade gasoline. Then the renter pumps it with 87

Every gasoline-powered car comes with recommendations about what fuel should be used in it. But with the high gas prices in some areas, many find themselves standing at the pump wondering if it’s OK to use a lower grade of gasoline—or questioning whether there’s a difference between the gasoline grades at all.

Over the years, many internet users have posted about this topic, from users realizing that they were using the wrong grade of gasoline to others explaining why certain gasoline grades should be avoided.

Now, TikTok user @whistleblower6666 has accumulated over 277,000 views and sparked considerable debate after revealing what he put in his rented Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Why are people so upset about this man’s gas fillup?

In his video, the TikToker shows the fuel door on a Jeep Grand Wagoneer. It says that the recommended fuel is 91+ octane.

“When it says 91 + octane but you don’t gave a [expletive] because it’s a rental and 87 is a deal,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

The video then shows the gas pump, which is indeed filling the car with 87-grade gasoline.

In a comment, the TikToker stated that, following the fill-up, “It runs perfect. Absolutely no difference. On a high-performance car, it can ping, but they even run good when not heavy on the gas pedal.”

Is it OK to use the wrong fuel grade?

Seeing this video, many commenters began to wonder if there really was a downside to using the wrong grade of fuel in their car.

As previously reported by the Daily Dot, experts suggest that one does not do this, as cars using the wrong grade of gas can lead to engine knocking during periods of heavy acceleration.

That said, most modern cars have complicated computer systems that can detect when a lower octane grade of gasoline has been used and can adjust accordingly. Still, it’s recommended that one not do this repeatedly, as it can damage the engine over time.

If one is renting their car through a major rental service, they will likely not penalize someone for fueling with the wrong fuel, unless that refueling can be proven to cause engine issues.

The same goes for services like Turo. The company’s website notes that, while one can charge a renter for returning the vehicle with less fuel, there appear to be limited methods of recourse if the wrong fuel is used, unless doing so provably leads to problems with the engine.

What do others think?

In the comments section, many users echoed the advice that, while a car should still run with a lower grade of gasoline, there could be issues that arise.

“My car requires 91,” wrote a user. “I put 87 in ONE time on accident, and was rewarded with numerous misfires that required 2-3 full tanks of 91 to finally go away.”

“doing it every once in awhile will not hurt the vehicle yes but doing it consistently will harm the vehicles parts as it’s designed for a higher octane,” added another.

“My car is supposed to use 93, 89 and 91 are ok to use sometimes, but it runs just fine on 87 but after a while the injectors don’t like it,” emphasized a third. “The computer is smart and can do it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @whistleblower6666 via TikTok DM and comment, and Jeep via email.



