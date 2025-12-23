“Poetic justice”: The internet has a lot to say about Jake Paul’s broken jaw

Jake Paul went up against Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring, and boy, did he lose.
The 28-year-old influencer started boxing in 2018, and his recent match with Joshua ended with a broken jaw. Joshua, 36, is a two-time unified world heavyweight champion who weighs over 50 pounds more than Paul. Due to their difference in weight and experience, many criticized the match before it even began.
Turns out, people were right to be concerned. Joshua wasn’t holding back during the December 19th match at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Paul was knocked out in the sixth round, and his face paid the price.
As a result of his broken jaw, Jake Paul had ot have two titanium plates installed in his mouth and have multiple teeth removed. You can check out the gnarly aftermath below:
Paul also posted about his injuries.
The Internet reacts to Jake Paul’s loss
It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t exactly beloved. He and his brother, Logan Paul, have faced a lot of controversies since becoming Internet-famous. Paul’s match with Joshua was streamed live on Netflix, and people have a lot to say about the outcome.
Some folks are cracking jokes while others are taking pleasure in Paul’s pain. However, Paul does have his fans, and they’ve been sending him their love.
A gift for some.
“Incredibly satisfying…”
2-for-1 weekend.
“Poetic justice.”
Relatable.
His face says it all.
Even Joshua is having fun with the outcome.
But is it a bad look for boxing?
At least it didn’t seem rigged.
@nakiya_moran bro was getting pounced on #jakepaul #anthonyjoshua #boxing #viral #fight ♬ sonido original – 🐾𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡🐾
Is Netflix taking things too far?
Proof that Paul has some support.
Let’s see it one more time…
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.