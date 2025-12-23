“Poetic justice”: The internet has a lot to say about Jake Paul’s broken jaw

Jake Paul went up against Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring, and boy, did he lose.

The 28-year-old influencer started boxing in 2018, and his recent match with Joshua ended with a broken jaw. Joshua, 36, is a two-time unified world heavyweight champion who weighs over 50 pounds more than Paul. Due to their difference in weight and experience, many criticized the match before it even began.

Turns out, people were right to be concerned. Joshua wasn’t holding back during the December 19th match at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Paul was knocked out in the sixth round, and his face paid the price.

As a result of his broken jaw, Jake Paul had ot have two titanium plates installed in his mouth and have multiple teeth removed. You can check out the gnarly aftermath below:

The after effects of Jake Paul’s broken jaw 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fu47e98tjE — Jason Dean (@WolfeRiderX) December 21, 2025

Paul also posted about his injuries.

Jaw broken. Heart and balls in tact.



Time to rest, recover and return to Cruiserweight. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/8R8NK4OeUv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth. Thanks for all the love. Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for 7 days



S/o to the amazing team at Miami University hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring. @ArmaniiJayy took amazing care of me with @iam_loriv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

The Internet reacts to Jake Paul’s loss

It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t exactly beloved. He and his brother, Logan Paul, have faced a lot of controversies since becoming Internet-famous. Paul’s match with Joshua was streamed live on Netflix, and people have a lot to say about the outcome.

Some folks are cracking jokes while others are taking pleasure in Paul’s pain. However, Paul does have his fans, and they’ve been sending him their love.

A gift for some.

Christmas came early today 😌 pic.twitter.com/1F5Oi36iRX — Ross (@RossIsClutch) December 20, 2025

“Incredibly satisfying…”

incredibly satisfying watching jake paul get the shit beaten out of him especially after anthony joshua stop playing with his food after the 5th round — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 20, 2025

2-for-1 weekend.

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate got knocked out this weekend.



Christmas came early this year! pic.twitter.com/YGifUFUSrQ — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) December 22, 2025

“Poetic justice.”

Jake Paul went out there live on Netflix, proceeded to box the most embarrassing match the sport may have ever seen, took a fat L via TKO, and got his jaw broken in the process. All while wearing Hulk Hogan inspired gear. Poetic justice at its finest🙂‍↕️pic.twitter.com/yUYnj1Iquu — Toni ☃️ (@punkertoni) December 20, 2025

Relatable.

me liking every jake paul hate tweet on the timeline #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/7uJilcgs6R — ່ (@tylerduran21) December 20, 2025

His face says it all.

You can see the exact moment Jake Paul suddenly regretted the life choices that had led to this point pic.twitter.com/RpLXMSaCcl — Calvy J (@CJRealHoops1) December 20, 2025

Even Joshua is having fun with the outcome.

But is it a bad look for boxing?

Please stop making these fights. What did this teach us? That someone can train to run away from Anthony Joshua for a few rounds until he eventually catches you and punches you.



It’s making an absolute mockery of the sport at this point. https://t.co/8CjdcZbM2p — Ed Acteson (@Ed_Acteson) December 20, 2025

At least it didn’t seem rigged.

Is Netflix taking things too far?

Between this and the Jake Paul fight, the Netflix Live strategy seems to be “Tune in and maybe see someone die!” https://t.co/ncd7RcihWc — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 21, 2025

Proof that Paul has some support.

Go again and beat him!



You had balls Jake, be proud whatever the keyboard warriors say — Five (@Five69) December 20, 2025

You lasted 6 rounds with an Olympic champion & ex-world heavyweight champ, who was the weight above you



The odds of you winning were zero, but lasting that long shows you got some dog in you — $trong (@StrongHedge) December 20, 2025

People who’ve never fought in their life talking shit the comments lol



Good scrap. Dared to be great. — Stupifff (@Stupifff) December 20, 2025

Let’s see it one more time…

This angle of AJ’s KO over Jake Paul 😳 pic.twitter.com/6Nq3WfnZIS — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) December 20, 2025

