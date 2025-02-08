‘These have been on their cups since I was a kid’: In-N-Out customer orders a hot chocolate. Then they take a closer look at the fine print

If you’re a true In-N-Out fan, you may have noticed that the California-based fry and burger chain includes small Bible verses on all of its packaging. Reddit user @Vic_Vega_MrB highlighted this on Reddit after he ordered a hot chocolate. The post is one of the most popular ones on the subreddit for the week, garnering 335 upvotes.

In the In-N-Out subreddit, the Redditor posted a photo of his hot chocolate cup, which is adorned with brown palm trees. At the top of the cup reads: “Luke 6:35.” There is also a warning label on the cup, urging customers to “avoid improper microwave use.”

“Luke?” the Redditor asked. “I don’t remember reading anything about microwaves in the good book…”

What does Luke 6:35 say?

According to the New International Version, Luke 6:35 states, “But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked.”

Are you surprised?

Redditors shared they already knew of the hidden Bible verses. They think the size, placement, and company’s values make the Bible verses tasteful.

How much In-N-Out pays its employees was also brought up. Some corporate workers and doctors have said that at some locations, In-N-Out workers get paid more than they do. One In-N-Out worker came out and said they make $30 an hour.

“Considering stuff like this tends to be as ‘churchy’ as they get, that’s fine with me. They pay their employees well (without having to be legally mandated to do so), and their food is fresh and tastes good,” one said.

“They as a company also fight against human trafficking,” another responded. This is true.

“Yeah I like that it’s subtle. It’s like a suggestion,” a third shared.

Others opted to crack jokes.

“That would be Luke Wa:rm,” one user quipped.

“You can only microwave Luke for 6 minutes and 35 seconds… after that, beware,” a second jested.

Even in the comments section, the Redditor confirmed how they found the placement of the scripture humorous. “I don’t mind, I just thought the microwave comment underneath was funny like it was [a scripture] quote,” they said.

How long has In-N-Out had Bible verses inscribed on its packaging?

In-N-Out has religious roots dating back to when it was founded in 1948. Founders Harry and Esther Snyder were practicing Methodists and Catholics. Their son, Rich Snyder, later added the scriptures to the packaging. The current CEO and the granddaughter of Harry and Esther, Lynsi Snyder, carried on the tradition and is the reason @Vic_Vega_MrB had the Bible verse on his cup.

She told the Christian Post, “It’s a family business and will always be, and that’s a family touch. In later years, I added verses to the fry boat, coffee, and hot cocoa cups.”

