‘Nah, he’s smart’: Shopper goes to IKEA. Then they mock man walking up to the front with the display. But is he onto something?

IKEA furniture can be tricky to put together. The company has even started a partnership with Taskrabbit so that customers can easily seek help with their IKEA items. Some customers have also complained about IKEA’s prices. One noticed that a couch that was once $799 in 2019 is now $1,600.

But did this man discover the ultimate life hack to shopping at IKEA—one that circumvents high prices and having to put together furniture yourself?

TikTok user @stizze220 stands inside IKEA, filming a man pushing a display dresser on a metal dolly. “Who gonna tell them. Lmfaooo. Home boy grabbed da display at ikea,” the poster writes in the text overlay. Throughout the video, he follows him and a woman strolling down the walkway with it.

“Tell me it’s ya first time in ikea wit out tell me,” the TikToker captions the video. “Iykyk.”

Not so fast

The video has over 189,000 views. And many viewers are urging @stizze220 to hold off on their mockery of the man, who may have stumbled across a pretty cool loophole. Viewers say that not only will IKEA sell customers the fully constructed furniture, but the store will do so at a discount.

“Nah, he’s smart. He don’t wanna take 2hrs to build that thing lol,” one viewer wrote.

“Lol he doesn’t want to spend 3 days fixing that,” a second joked.

“Sometimes they sell displays as is for a discount. I’ve bought them before,” another commented.

However, it may depend on the store and the item, as one commenter shared that they accidentally tried to purchase display items and was quickly shut down.

“My cart was full with display items had to return all once I finally got to check out,” they recalled. “She said, ‘it says on the tags you cannot purchase.’ EMBARRASSED.”

Can you purchase display items at IKEA?

According to its website, you can usually take the display if the product is discontinued. However, it’s up to the store to decide.

“The sale of display/floor models is at the discretion of the store based on inventory and display needs. Typically, our stores won’t sell floor models unless the product is discontinued, however, this is also based on the display needs and where it’s located in the store,” per IKEA’s website.

So ask your local IKEA if you can take a display before taking it to the front to try to pay for it.

The Daily Dot reached out to @stizze220 via TikTok comment and direct message as well as IKEA via press email.

