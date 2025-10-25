Advertisement
“Zero, that’s why I’m by myself”: Husbands asked how much they “love” shopping at Costco with their wives. It’s bleak

“This hurt my feelings and my husband isn’t even in the video.”

Photo of Susan LaMarca

Susan LaMarca
3 panel: Three different men in a Costco store.

Breaking news: a supercut of men shopping at Costco revealed that husbands do not enjoy shopping with their wives.

About a dozen men polled answered, “zero” when asked, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you love coming to Costco with your wife?” One outlier said “9 or 10.” Another replied, “Without her? 10.”

The video, shared by comedy account @amundstokke on Oct. 22, 2025, went viral with 7.5 million views and over 13,000 comments.

Reactions to the video were divided between people who seemed wary of the men’s responses and those who considered the poll to be harmless entertainment. Plenty of commenters shared their own experiences, demonstrating that there are, in fact, some straight people who enjoy a couple’s trip to Costco.

@amundstokke/TikTok

TikTok users sensitive to the video connected the men’s responses to societally reinforced toxic dynamics that play out between men and women amid “ball and chain” culture.

One commenter clapped back, “Hey, ladies, remember, you don’t have to be with men that hate you!”

@amundstokke Asked husband how much they love shopping in Costco with their wives 😂🛒#fup #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fypシ #fypage #prank #f #husband #shopping ♬ original sound – Cute pet
“Zero” enthusiasm, maximum discourse

@amundstokke captioned the video, “asked husband how much they love shopping in Costco with their wives 😂🛒.” The pollster laughed from behind the camera at Costco as husband after husband answered, “Zero,” when asked.

“Guess what, she isn’t having fun either. Hope this helps.”

@brittmori/TikTok
“This hurt my feelings and my husband isn’t even in the video.”

@kylie3.17/TikTok

“Divorce came out of nowhere.”

@zei.zm/TikTok
“Hey ladies, remember, you don’t have to be with men that hate you!”

@joffreyjellineck/TikTok

Other commenters asserted, “It’s just a joke.”

Although mainstream culture undeniably normalizes men hating their wives, commenters who argued “it’s not that deep” dug their heels in.

“It’s not that serious, like at all. Most of these men are smiling after talking, they are joking around lol.”

@shadowvirl/TikTok

“It’s really not that serious babes. lmfao why are people so dramatic???”

@tripleaaa951/TikTok
Sure, deluding yourself about casual misogyny probably really isn’t that serious “babes.” But yes—as one commenter pointed out, the men’s responses could absolutely be more about Costco than their relationships with their wives…

“This isn’t about their marriages. This is about Costco.”

@lctyagi/TikTok
