‘Can I eat this? Is this some type of special Hershey’s bar?’: Woman buys Hershey’s chocolate bar. Then she opens it up

Hershey’s chocolate bars come in an array of colors and flavors. The classic milk chocolate bar is brown. The cookies and cream one is white. The dark chocolate is a darker shade of brown. But when one customer, Yasmine (@yazzy.yaazz), unwrapped her Hershey’s chocolate bar, she noticed the color of it most definitely didn’t match the flavor she purchased.

An unusual-looking Hershey’s bar

“Um, can I eat this?” she questions, touching the unwrapped, discolored Hershey’s chocolate bar.

The bar appears white/very light brown. But when she flips the bar over, there are two dark brown streaks running alongside its backside.

She then notes the appearance isn’t due to it being expired as it has a 6/2025 expiration date. “It says it ain’t expired,” she says.

Confused, the content creator asks, “Is this some type of special Hershey’s bar?”

In the text overlay, Yasmine tags the chocolate company in the text overlay, “@Hershey’s?????? Let me know rn.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Yasmine via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Hershey’s via media contact form.

Viewers offer explanations

Yasmine’s video has 1.1 million views.

Many viewers offered a possible explanations: The chocolate bar “bloomed.”

“It’s just a bloomed chocolate bar,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s chocolate bloom it may taste a little different but completely safe to eat,” a second concurred.

Others shared their own experiences with the same type of bar.

“I got that before!” one user shared. “It tasted like nothing.”

“I have gotten a whole bag of small ones like that,” another recalled. “I found the texture displeasing and the taste to be wrong.”

A third even liked the taste, saying, “I just ate a chocolate like that yesterday. The dark part in the middle is fire.”

What is a bloomed chocolate bar?

According to Cocoa Supply, there are two types of chocolate blooms: fat and sugar. The fat bloom occurs when the chocolate isn’t well-tempered or is stored at high temperatures. As a result, the cocoa butter melts, separating from the other ingredients and leaving a rough, uneven texture. Although it’s safe to eat, it might taste “waxy” and “crumbly.”

A sugar bloom occurs when there is excess moisture in the chocolate coating. The chocolate absorbs the sugar, dissolves it, and crystalizes, creating large, white dust on the surface. Like the fat bloom, this is safe to eat but might have a grainy flavor.

To avoid this happening to your chocolate, store it in a cool, dry place in a container or wrapped in a towel.

