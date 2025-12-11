“An ancient demon-possessed relic”: Why are some people throwing away their Hatch alarms?

Alarm clock users are responding to Christians who called a small appliance “demonic” after an insensitive Hatch marketing campaign.

Hatch, the company that makes innovative all-in-one appliances to help improve sleep for people of all ages, upset customers with a horror-themed ad campaign in October 2025.

The brand’s fake horror movie trailer about doom-scrolling before bed provoked backlash from Christians who determined that the appliance is “demonic.” Christian content creators started a trend that had TikTok users throwing away their Hatch sound machines in clips shared under #DemonTok.

But another trend that resulted from the mishap comes from TikTok creators who are satirizing outrageous claims made by religious fanatics in videos that assert Satan is communicating through Hatch devices.

Plus, there are many Hatch users who are having fun laughing at the idea of their alarm clock being possessed.

An “ancient demon-possessed relic”?

In a clip from Oct 28, 2025, @coreymaglory was relaxing with a book before bed when a voice that said, “Satan’s pretty cool,” cut through the white noise coming from his Hatch alarm clock.

The post’s caption read “Don’t you just hate it when you buy an alarm clock, and it ends up being an ancient demon-possessed relic instead? 🙄😂”

More like a demonic “jibber jabber”

TikToker @logolorewithdaw’s #hatchdemonic parody went viral with 4.6 million views. The TikTok creator said, “So y’all are just now finding out that those Hatch machines are demonic?” He told a story inspired by Christians who claimed they heard demonic murmuring coming from their Hatch devices.

@logolorewithdaw said he was sleeping one night when he heard “talking” coming from his white noise machine. “Now, that lady on here said that she heard a chitter chatter. What I heard, I would describe more along the lines of a jibber jabber. Like a demonic jibber jabber.”

“I ripped that thing out of the wall, drug it outside, and I rebuked it with my 12-gauge,” he said. “My wife was pissed. Apparently, those things cost a lot of money. But I do not care. I am not having that demonic nonsense in my house. This is not my first time battling demonic forces, okay?”

@logolorewithdaw went on to tell how he previously rebuked other products, including an Amazon Echo, Apple Watch, and Himalayan salt lamp.

“My baby after hatch alarm”

TikToker @elizaboo98 made her own spooky trailer featuring bible quotes and “real footage” of her baby sleeping with Hatch machine cut to ominous music.

“I thought my Hatch alarm was helping me and my baby sleep better… until it started changing colors,” she wrote before cutting to an eerie clip of her baby sleeping in the dark.

Social media reacts to the “demonic” device

Despite some TikTokers actually calling the device satanic, most users are laughing at the absurdity of the situation—or getting in on the joke. Here’s a sample:

“I fear society has spiraled to the point that I can’t even tell if this is satire or not…”

“I didn’t hear chitter chatter or jibber jabber but I did hear yimmer yammering”

“my baby after hatch alarm”

“We plugged in the Hatch, and my son immediately started to bleed from his eyes. When I tried to rebuke it, he just laughed and ate the cat whole.”

“I’m glad I’m too poor to own and or know what the heck a Hatch Machine is”

