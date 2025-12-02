The cute gummy bear Haribo battery everyone wanted is apparently a fire hazard

Bad news for gummy fans: the $25 Haribo-branded power bank, which has gone viral across social media in recent months for its lightweight design and cheap price point, can increase the risk of “thermal runaway,” or overheating to the point of explosion—in your pocket, your ear, or on an airplane.

Jon Bruner, @JonBruner, shared CT scans of the Haribo battery packs and earbuds in an X post on Nov. 26, 2025. The electronics, scanned at tech company Lumafield where he works, revealed faulty and potentially hazardous electrode misalignment made in the battery manufacturing process.

Following the findings, Amazon canceled orders for the ultralight device and pulled the listing from their site due to what the retailer explained as “a potential safety or quality issue.”

Meanwhile, X users talking about the Gummy company’s battery charger on social media are cautioning others against the product.

“The ultralight backpacking community is going to be sad about this,” wrote one user.

CT scans of the Haribo power bank reveal hazardous misaligned electrodes

Bruner’s viral post has 4.4 million views on X. He wrote, “Have you seen this Haribo power bank? It’s cute! It’s also become a sensation on social media because it offers one of the best power-to-weight ratios on the market, with a capacity of 20,000 mAh at just 286 grams.”

He went on to explain the dangers hidden within the Haribo power bank and earbuds. He pointed to misaligned electrodes detected via CT scan as the cause for potential failure and explosion.

Here’s a detailed look at the top of those battery cells. Lithium-ion pouch cells are made by coating a thin foil with anode and cathode materials, then winding them up into an oblong “jelly roll”.



Controlling this winding process is extremely important; uneven winding leads to… pic.twitter.com/VbGJhEQ7jK — Jon Bruner (@JonBruner) November 26, 2025

Bruner shared an image and explained that Lithium-ion pouch cells are wound into an oblong “jelly roll” that distributes electrical current.

“Controlling this winding process is extremely important,” he wrote. “Uneven winding leads to unpredictable current distribution, which causes lithium plating, dendrite growth, and possibly shorts and thermal runaway, which can cause fires.”

“This cell has very poor anode-cathode overhang consistency!” Bruner wrote in reference to a CT scan revealing a ragged cell pattern inside the battery pack.

“Noooo not the gummy bear battery. 😭 I wanted one so bad.”

“This is why Amazon cancelled my order for 3 of these lol”

“They’re under $20. What do you expect compared to ones costing $200+”

“Finally, a power bank that captures my internal state: looks cute, high-capacity, on the verge of a meltdown.”

Jon Bruner did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via e-mail.

