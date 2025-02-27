‘I’ve done this a lot’: Man buys Harbor Freight tools. Then he tries to use the ‘Lifetime’ warranty

These days, it seems like the companies offering lifetime warranties or guarantees are few and far between. As noted in a 2018 piece from USA Today, many stores are ditching their lifetime warranties, citing supposed abuse as one reason why they’ve decided to limit the timespan on returns and replacements.

However, when a story actually has a lifetime warranty in place, customers are pretty happy to use it. One internet user documented his experience returning tools to Home Depot for new ones, while another shared how to use a lifetime warranty to get free brake pads for life.

That said, using a lifetime warranty isn’t always as easy as one might expect, as recently revealed in a TikTok video from user @mundis92.

What went wrong with this Harbor Freight lifetime warranty?

In his video, which currently has over 942,000 views, the TikToker points to a label on a Harbor Freight tool that says “lifetime guarantee.”

“Hey, Harbor Freight. You see that right there? You know what that means?” the TikToker asks. “That means when this [expletive] breaks, I get a new one for free.”

According to the TikToker, he had ventured to Harbor Freight with his 3-year-old son in order to return a pair of broken pliers. After dropping the broken pliers on the counter and explaining the situation, he headed off to grab a replacement. He then encountered a long line and unhelpful staff upon his return.

After waiting in line, the TikToker provided his name and phone number to the man at the register, who immediately began searching through his purchase history. This process took 7 or 8 minutes, according to the TikToker. The cashier finally said, “Sir, I can’t find where you bought these at either one of our stores in town.”

“Look here, skipper, does it [expletive] matter?” the TikToker says. “It’s a lifetime warranty tool that you—your Harbor Freight—sold me.”

After 10 minutes of back-and-forth, the employee directed him to the manager. The manager quickly resolved the issue by printing a receipt and handing over the replacement pliers without issue. The TikToker punctuated the point with a simple, “See? Wasn’t that easy?”

What is Harbor Freight’s lifetime warranty?

As previously discussed by the Daily Dot, many customers appreciate Harbor Freight’s return policy, with one user claiming he was able to return a 10-year-old tool.

That said, according to the company’s website, Harbor Freight does not offer a lifetime warranty on every single item, only hand tools.

“We guarantee our Hand Tools to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the product,” the website reads. “Limitations apply. Harbor Freight Tools will replace any hand tool that fails to properly work during the lifetime of the original purchaser. In the event an identical item is not available as a replacement: Harbor Freight Tools reserves the right to substitute a substantially similar item in its place.”

The website further states, “in order to take advantage of the Harbor Freight Tools warranty customers will need: their receipt (including the date of purchase), the defective item, and an explanation of the complaint.” Despite this, numerous internet users assert that a receipt is often not required, depending on the product.

‘I work at Harbor Frieght…’

In the comments section, users recounted their own experiences with lifetime warranties.

“You always got that one employee acts like everything’s coming out of his pocket. makes no sense,” wrote a user.

“I work at a harbor freight and all you have to do is hit start return hit life time warranty scan the item hit end return scan it again then boom all good. Should have only taken max 3 minutes,” added another.

“I don’t care if you bought the tools there or Alaska and inherited them from your old papa, lifetime warranty is the tool Warranty and should just be exchanged ASAP no fight,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Harbor Freight via email and @mundis92 via TikTok DM and comment.

