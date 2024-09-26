‘Really sad’: Woman says they are locking up the press buttons at the gas station now

Over the years, businesses have taken what some would call extreme measures to curb theft. Certain retail stores have locked up their merchandise behind cases that only employees can access. But an Alabama-based woman shared a rather unusual item that was locked up at her local gas station: the octane-level buttons. Now TikTok user Lacey Coan’s TikTok is causing people to wonder, Are people really stealing those?

“It is really sad when your local gas station has to put a rack thingy over the buttons,” TikTok user Lacey Coan says, referring to the octane-level buttons.

The buttons are essentially behind bars.

“Because people like to steal these things,” she adds, pointing to the buttons.

Confusion ensues

Her video racked up over 173,000 views. And viewers are confused as to why people would steal the buttons.

“I have never heard of people stealing those buttons,” one viewer wrote.

“Excuse me, ma’am, did you say people steal the buttons?” another asked.

Roan claimed the buttons are getting stolen due to a TikTok trend, writing in the comments section, “They were being stolen cuz a TikTok trend.”

When did people start stealing octane levels of gasoline buttons?

It’s true. There have been reports of these buttons being stolen. The theft of these buttons was reported back in 2021 when a police department in Acadiana, Louisiana, urged people to stop stealing them.

“The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports from local business owners regarding the theft of fuel grade indicator buttons from gas pumps. The theft of these buttons prevents merchants from being able to [sell] fuel to customers. These acts of theft and vandalism are very costly for local businesses,” the post reads, reported by KATC ABC.

Is TikTok to blame?

And then in 2023, a barrage of thefts of these buttons was reported in the same area. A Reddit user stated this could be a TikTok trend. “I work on gas pumps. We have been getting a lot of calls to replace the yellow buttons. My boss said it was a TikTok thing,” they shared.

Another user claimed this was part of the “Devious Licks” trend, where people would steal and vandalize school property and post about it online.

However, there is no direct evidence that the “Devious Licks” trend or TikTok is tied to this.

