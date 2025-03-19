‘He could get a ticket for that’: Gas station manager calls out customers who pour their drinks out on the concrete. Here’s why you need to stop

Customer-facing employees have to put up with a lot of rude and strange behavior from the people who visit their places of work.

Across social media, workers have recounted all sorts of bizarre and, occasionally, outright dangerous actions that customers have taken against them while on the job.

For example, one Best Buy worker said that a customer tried to fight him while he was working. Another worker, this time at a call center, also detailed how she had to field calls from countless upset customers because her workplace was closed on Christmas day.

When customers behave this way, it can cause headaches for workers, as recently noted in a video from TikTok user Keisha (@keishascott22) with over 19,000 views.

What did this gas station customer pour all over the concrete?

In her video, Keisha explains that, as a gas station manager, she gets to work at around 4:30 in the morning so that the store can open at 5 o’clock.

After arriving at work recently, she noticed a person at one of the pumps—and a strange sound coming from his direction.

“I’m like walking towards him and I’m like, ‘Do you hear water running or something? Because I hear something.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh no, I’m just pouring my drink out.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’” the TikToker recalls.

Keisha thought of this act as rude. “We actually do have to clean up your messes when you pour it out on the [expletive] concrete,” she said.

What she didn’t realize, however, was that the customer was doing something more disgusting than she thought.

“Lo and behold, this [expletive], he’s got the nozzle of the gas pump in his right hand pumping the gas, and his personal nozzle in his [expletive] left hand pissing on my [expletive] concrete,” she states. She then pans the camera over to show a pool of urine on the concrete.

“Don’t get me wrong—like, I love my job,” the TikToker says. “But this is the type of dumb [expletive] that we have to put up with. And this is normal human behavior apparently lately.”

Is this illegal?

Public urination is a crime in every state, though different states have varying rules about how the crime is prosecuted.

As noted by attorney Janet Portman, some states have specific laws against public urination. Though, in most cases, it is typically charged as disorderly conduct or public nuisance.

A situation akin to what Keisha describes, in which she could see the offender’s member, could also result in an indecent exposure charge.

It does not appear that Keisha reported the incident. If she had, the offender could have faced a fine and possible community service hours or jail.

‘Beyond inappropriate’ at the gas station

In the comments section, users agreed with the TikToker’s assessment that customers are becoming a bit more unhinged as of late. Some even offered their own stories from their time on the job.

“In all honesty he should be arrested for that. Thats beyond inappropriate,” wrote a user.

“I had to deal with a customer getting hit by a car in my parking lot (hit & run) and a mother & daughter having a fist fight,” offered another. “Summer hasn’t even started yet & im already over it.”

“I worked retail for 12 years. . I cannot tell you how many times I’ve experienced people peeing or pooping around my stores,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Keisha via TikTok comment.

