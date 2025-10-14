“We can’t even send our loved ones cards”: An American in France says she’s unable to send letters home to the USA

An American woman living in France goes to the post office to send a couple of letters to friends and family. However, she realizes she can’t send anything to the United States.

Why can’t the American in France send letters to the USA?

In a video with over 151,000 views, TikToker Moved to Europe (@movedtoeurope) says she went to the post office to send a Halloween card to her parents and a condolences card to a friend. However, when she tries to select the United States as the delivery location, the machine tells her it’s unavailable.

She asks a worker, who tells her they don’t know why they can’t send anything to the United States. The TikToker Googles the issue and finds that tariffs may be impacting packages, but finds nothing about letters.

She tries another post office but finds the same issue.

“It’s very concerning considering what the F is going on in the United States right now,” she says. “The fact that we can’t even send our loved ones cards.”

According to the New York Times, many countries aren’t sending letters to the United States after the Trump administration ended low-value duty exemptions for imports.

The lack of clarity around the new rule has led over 25 countries to stop sending any packages or letters to the United States through the postal service, per USA Today.

Those who wish to mail items from countries that don’t accept U.S.-bound letters may have to pay extra for private couriers.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker says she was able to finally send her letters by going to a third post office location and waiting in line, rather than using the machines.

What do viewers think of the issue?

In the comments, viewers wonder about the implications of halting United States deliveries.

“Is this going to impact mail-in voting from citizens abroad?” one asks. The TikToker responds, “Omg I just gasped. Didn’t even think of that. Here I am concerned about Halloween cards lol when HELLO we need to vote!”

“It’s so scary here. To think we’re being cut off from outside communication is … devastating,” another writes.

Others say they’ve also had difficulty mailing letters to the United States.

“Yup. Tried to send documents and got them returned. It’s insane,” a commenter shares.

“Pretty much the same thing in Canada…tariffs!! My poor grandchildren are not getting goodies from Grammy,” another laments.

“In Switzerland, you can’t either,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Moved to Europe and to USPS for further comment.

