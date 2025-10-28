“Despicable behavior”: Ex-Disney performer slams clout-chasing guests who heckle in-park characters

A former Disney performer called out social media clout-seeking park guests who heckle performers into breaking character on camera.

In an Oct. 26, 2025, TikTok that has now reached over 5 million viewers, KG (@kayla.g21), who performed at Disney for eight years, called the behavior “despicable” and warned that antagonizing cast members can jeopardize their jobs.

“It’s a power dynamic imbalance that makes this video incredibly violating,” she explained, urging anyone making or enjoying this type of content online to stop.

She said that although the performer who played Ariel from The Little Mermaid handled the situation perfectly, “She’s on the clock and can’t fight back.”

One commenter pointed out, “It destroys the magic.”

Harassing Disney cast members for clout

“Keeping the video up is inspiring other people to emulate this behavior & get their 5 seconds of fame too & that is NOT the message we need to send to other random guests,” wrote KG in the post’s caption.

In her video, KG pointed out that current performers can’t speak out about the behavior without putting their jobs on the line, so she aims to advocate for them.

“My video aims to spread awareness in case someone else sees that video and tries to do the same thing, thinking it’s funny,” she said. “It’s disrespectful to the professionals you paid to see, so do better.”

@kayla.g21 they did NOT have permission from the performer to do this “skit”. Ariel was blindsided & STILL crushed it. (If everyone was friends & the performer gave consent prior, that’s different. This is not the case) Not to mention the que full of kids behind them waiting to meet Ariel, watching their hero get bullied. Keeping the video up is inspiring other people to emulate this behavior & get their 5 seconds of fame too & that is NOT the message we need to send to other random guests. ♬ Quirky Suspenseful Indie-Comedy(1115050) – Kenji Ueda

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed that heckling performers is done in poor taste and can impact the livelihoods of people just trying to do their jobs.

“Why are adults at Disney like this?! 😩 let the cast members do their job please for the kids.”

“They go after underpaid workers because they KNOW they will most likely get no repercussions.”

“Why is it like “pick me” vibes in front of a fantasy Disney princess 😭?”

“They should pair a princess with a villain so whenever people talk shit the villain can talk shit back.”

KG, @kayla.g21, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via e-mail.

