‘Get a truck they said’: Man fills Ford Raptor up at Chevron for the first time. Then he sees what it costs

2025 gas prices are climbing, and people are feeling the bite at the pump—especially SUV and truck drivers.

With a standard 36-gallon tank, Nicholas Sakha’s (@nicksakha) new Ford Raptor takes a while to fill up at the pump, and the price rises way faster than the tank fills.

Although he’s more known on social media for his insurance videos, Sakha recently decided to film his fill-up—and his pained reaction as he ticks past a $100 price tag.

Sakha posted the video to his TikTok account on Feb. 1. So far, over 720,400 viewers have clocked his pain at the pump.

Painful price at the pump

The caption of Sakha’s video reads, “Get a truck they said,” echoing the rueful voice of Bruce Willis’ Die Hard character.

“POV: The first time putting gas in your new truck,” the on-screen caption reads as he sticks the nozzle into the tank and begins to fill up.

Sakha puts on a smile as the Raptor’s tank begins to fill but soon he’s looking back nervously at the pump as the price continues to rise. When the price hits $71 with only 15 gallons in the tank, his smile vanishes.

Sad music begins to play as the dollars continue to rack up at the pump.

At $123 and 26 gallons in the tank, he begins to fake-cry.

“Make it stop,” he begs as the pump continues to run.

In the end, he’s filled up the tank just shy of 30 gallons—for a whopping $137.34.

Ford Raptor gas mileage

As of the end of this month, average 2025 gas prices have been around $3.11 a gallon. Of course, this can vary depending on where you’re filling up.

Those prices can really eat into your wallet, especially if you’re driving a gas guzzler.

According to Car and Driver, “The 2024 F-150 Raptor’s fuel economy is estimated by the EPA at 14 mpg city and 18 mpg highway.” The Raptor R V-8 model gets even less, with an estimated 10 mpg city and 15 mpg highway.

Per U.S. News‘ ratings, the most fuel-efficient, non-electric, non-hybrid trucks are getting between 18 to 23 mpg in the city and 20 to 29 mpg on the highway.

This means the Raptor has a large appetite when it comes to gas.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ford via email for a statement.

Will 2025 gas prices continue to rise?

It’s early in the year and early into a new administration but one thing will almost certainly affect 2025 gas prices: Trump’s proposed new tariffs against Canada.

According to CNN, “The tariff on products imported from Canada will cost Americans 15 cents a gallon or more at the gas pump relatively soon.”

It also predicts “the price at the pump could go up even more as the cost of the tariffs are added on top of the increase in market prices.”

As of now, the tariffs are on pause, but “Tariffs on Canadian energy imports would likely be more disruptive for domestic energy markets than those on Mexican imports and might even be counterproductive to one of the president’s key objectives – lowering energy costs,” Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh told Reuters.

Viewers feel the pinch

Rolo7520 (@rolo7520) wrote, “One of the MAIN reason[s] I keep a beater 4cyl for daily commutes. Rarely goes over $35 to fill up from E to Full.”

“Tundra here with a 38-gallon tank. You’ll learn to fill it up at 1/2 tank so it hurts less,” a fellow truck owner said.

Another added, “If I paid almost $140 for gas then that better last me for a whole month.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sakha via his website and TikTok direct message for further comment.

