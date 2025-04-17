‘My BMWs would never’: Woman crawls under Ford Bronco to change her oil. Then she takes a closer look at the oil pan

Over the years, car prices have increased substantially. While the market has cooled somewhat in the past two years, other costs associated with cars have gone up. As noted by Capital One, the auto industry experienced a 20.7% rise in average vehicle repair costs, a 16.6% hike in car insurance premiums, and a 10.5% increase in fuel prices from 2022 to 2023.

Some of this can be explained by technological improvements that cause car repairs to be more expensive. However, some expenses are questionable when one sees how some cars are currently made.

Internet users have shown off the largely plastic interiors of many new cars, which some have speculated leads to unpleasant sounds in the car. Additionally, some experts have noted that crucial parts of the car are increasingly being switched from metal to plastic. This has led consumers to share concerns about their durability.

On that topic, TikTok user Sarah (@bimmergirle30) has a question: Why did Ford make these car parts out of plastic?

What’s up with this Ford oil pan?

In a video with over 206,000 views, Sarah shows the aftermath of her attempted oil change on a Ford Bronco.

First, she complains that the car has metal skid plates to protect the underside of the car. While this isn’t necessarily an issue (though she does complain about the weight of them), she says the choice is confusing when compared to what they made the oil pan out of.

“You’re gonna have a [expletive] plastic oil pan with a plastic two-thread drain plug that explodes?” she asks, showing that the oil pan and the drain plug are made out of plastic. In another video, she showcases the aforementioned “explosion” in which oil came pouring out of the pan.

“This is ridiculous. Made in America. They said it’d be better because it’s made in America,” she states. “My Japanese [expletive] box, my BMWs would never. This is stupid. Oil everywhere.”

“It makes sense why nobody does their oil changes on new cars now because it’s [expletive] ridiculous,” she concludes.

Is the oil pan really made from plastic?

Not only is the oil pan on the Ford Bronco made from plastic, but some of Ford’s other cars also feature plastic oil pans, and owners aren’t thrilled about it.

One internet user complained about the plastic oil pan and plug on a Ford F-150, saying that the engineering of the pan and plug makes changing the oil a “mess,” a similar complaint to the one made by Sarah. Similarly, another Ford owner, this time of a Bronco, said that his oil pan and plug broke after his first attempt to change the oil—and that his warranty request for the part was denied.

However, other owners suggested changing the plug after an oil change, and the internet is filled with discussions about suitable alternatives to Ford’s standard plug.

In the comments section, users weren’t exactly shocked that the part was made from plastic.

“CREATE a problem, SELL a Solution,” declared a user.

“It’s a bronco, you’re lucky it even made it to the first oil change without needing an engine replacement,” offered another.

“I work on these everyday. there is a aftermarket steel oil pan you can put on,” suggested a third. “make sure you replace the gasket.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ford and Sarah via email.

