‘Nah fr please stop wasting your money’: Expert says you should sprinkle Folgers coffee around your home. Seriously

Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith) is a Kentucky-based life hack influencer. He’s gained 1.8 million followers by sharing DIY tips and tricks. In one of his latest helpful videos, Griffith shares his hack for removing pests in the warmer months using Folgers coffee.

“Before it starts getting too warm outside, I’m gonna show you something you need to do,” he says, flipping the camera around to show a 25.9-ounce container of Folgers Classic Roast coffee grounds. “Go to the store, and grab a container of Folgers coffee.”

Then, he sprinkles the coffee grounds around his yard. “Take the coffee, and sprinkle it all around the base of your home or anywhere you’re gonna be,” the content creator explains.

Griffith notes that you don’t have to use Folgers. Any coffee brand will do the trick.

“You can also use the grounds from your coffee pot after you make a pot of coffee. You can also use the Keurig cups,” he shares. “You can go to Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts, any of the coffee shops around, and they will give you all their coffee grounds for free.”

Because every location has different policies, it’s best to contact your local store to ask if they offer this.

“It’s a free way to get rid of mosquitoes, gnats, ticks, and fleas all from your yard,” Griffth says. “You only have to do this once a summer, and it’s gonna make your yard greener while getting rid of all the insects out there, making it a better place for you to sit around with your pets, animals, and kids.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Griffith via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

Viewers are quick to try this

His video has amassed 1.2 million views, and viewers shared that they are eager to try out the hack.

“It’s gonna be in the low 80s all this week. it’s time to do this NOW,” one viewer wrote.

“I always have a problem with fleas. I’m going to give it a try. Thank you,” another stated.

“Thank you very much for the advice. I’m gonna give it a shot,” a third said.

How coffee grounds repel bugs

Due to the strong odor, the coffee grounds act as a natural insect deterrent. To be an even more effective insect deterrent, you can burn the grounds.

“The strong, powerful scent contributes to a smoldering effect that will fight off pests. They also work by masking the scents that attract bugs, this makes it harder for the bugs to locate their targets,” Guy Halverson, who is with pest control company Truly Nolen, told Home & Gardens.

Is it harmful to pets?

Some viewers, however, are reluctant to try this hack, fearing it will harm their pets.

“My luck my dogs will eat it and I’ll end up with a $3,000 vet bill,” one user remarked.

“Would the caffeine be dangerous for dogs if they ingested it?” a second commented.

These viewers’ fears are valid. Caffeine can be harmful to pets if they ingest it. If you are determined to get rid of these pests, spread the grounds in an area your pets don’t visit to keep them safe and the bugs away.

