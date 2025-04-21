‘I usually just open it then shove it straight to my mouth!! Scaryyy’: Shopper buys Ferrero Rocher. Then she unwraps it and takes a closer look

The way many people enjoy their Ferrero Rocher is by popping it into their mouths at once. But this TikTok will have you rethinking how you enjoy the crumbly chocolate and hazelnut ball delicacy.

Featured Video

Rocio Trillo (@rocioytrillo) is vowing to never buy Ferrero Rocher again after discovering what appears to be a worm inside one. She filmed it and posted it to TikTok, where it’s been viewed over 992,000 times.

In the clip, she holds up an unwrapped Ferrero Rocher. “There is a worm in my Ferrero!” she exclaims.

If you look carefully, there are tiny holes in the chocolate ball along with a worm skittering across it, almost blending in. “What the heck, Ferrero?!” she screams.

Advertisement

“Guys, I’m kinda traumatized. I don’t think I can eat a Ferrero ever again,” she continues.

What do viewers think?

Viewers shared their similar experiences with the brand.

“Haha same thing happened to my tita, they have that issue for quite a long time,” one user recalled.

Advertisement

“YES THAT HAPPENED TO ME AND THEN I CHECK THE BOX THEN THERE WAS A LOT OF WORMS THEN THREW IT AWAY,” a second shared.

For others, it’s changing the way they eat the popular chocolate treat.

“This is not isolated! We exp this too before and never bought a Ferrero ever since,” a third revealed.

“Omg i usually just open it then shove it straight to my mouth!! Scaryyy,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“I guess no more Ferrero for me,” another remarked.

Other incidents

The earliest reports of customers finding bugs in their chocolates were documented in 2017. 9News reported on a viral story about a woman named Rachael purchasing an unopened, unexpired box of Ferrero chocolate. As soon as she was about to take a bite, her roommate allegedly alerted her to the bugs.

That same year, a Nebraska-based family recounted finding Indian Meal Moth caterpillar larvae in their desserts to WOWT. The Daily Mail Australia reported on maggots found inside another customer’s Ferrero Rocher balls.

Advertisement

How does this happen?

According to a statement from Ferrero obtained by ABC7, bug infestation can occur during the storage process. The boxes can deteriorate if stored incorrectly, thus making the chocolates susceptible to infestation. Ferrero Rocher reportedly has specific instructions for proper storage.

The Daily Dot reached out to Trillo via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Ferrero Rocher via press email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.