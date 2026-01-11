“This is beyond repair”: Woman ships clothes through FedEx. Then she opens the box

A woman says a routine clothing shipment turned into a nightmare after her package arrived torn apart and her clothes were returned soaked in an unidentified brown-and-green substance.

TikToker Kylee Baxa shared the damage in a clip from Jan. 6, 2026, that quickly accumulated over 1.4 million views on TikTok, saying the items were “beyond repair” and that FedEx re-packed her destroyed box without explanation.

The original box she shipped the items in was completely torn apart and re-packed by Fed-Ex into a larger box. Each piece of clothing inside was deeply stained with brown and green splotches that some commenters mistook for tie-dye at first glance.

“This isn’t even just a cute, like, ‘file a claim,’” Baxa said. “This is beyond repair.”

In the post’s caption the TikTok creator followed up to add that the laundry bill to alleviate stains totaled $320.

Baxa said Fed-Ex has not responded to any of her attempts to reach out.

Appalled TikTok users reacting to the post demanded to know what could have possibly gone wrong to cause such dumbfounding amounts of damage to Baxa’s clothing.

One commenter suggested Baxa wear gloves, pointing out the stains are likely mold. Many piped up to agree that Fed-ex is responsible for the damages. But others who’ve been burned by the shipper wished her all the very best tracking them down.

FedEx re-packs the box…but doesn’t explain the damage

Baxa revealed the damage done to her package in shipment on TikTok. “I went home for the holidays in Chicago and I live in New York now. So I packed a box to send to myself here with some of my belongings that I wanted from home,” she explained.

She displayed original, duct-tape reinforced, but now shredded cardboard box she shipped, and showed that Fed-ex re-peacked it into a new, larger box.

“I’m baffled. I don’t even know. This is what I received,” Baxa said. “My clothes are just loose in here as you can see… What happened to this f**king box? I will never know.”

She unpacked clothing to reveal huge stains on garments from Christian Dior, Djerf Avenue, and a sentimental sweatshirt from her college. Alarmingly, the package contained an additional item—a marker.

“Thank you for giving me your marker,” Baxa said sarcastically. “Thank you FedEx for handling my package with such care.”

#nyc #fyp ♬ original sound – Kylee Baxa @kyleebaxa Please tag @FedEx — ive reached out several times and havent received any sort of communication/update/remediation in regards to this. My laundry bill is $320 to try to get the stains out. This is actually insane. If you/anyone yk is using fedex or trying to ship things pls show them this video. They do not care about your shipment/ you as a customer/ your business. #fedex

Commenters were as appalled and questioning as Baxa.

“BUT WHAT ARE THE STAINS?! 😳”

“girlllllll gloves, please!!! that’s all most likely mold 😭”

