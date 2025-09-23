“My heart is broken”: Family cancels Disneyland trip over Jimmy Kimmel suspension

A California family has canceled their long-planned Disneyland Paris trip in protest of Disney’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely. April Escobar (@aprilescobar_), who shared the news on TikTok, said her family will visit Parc Astérix instead, calling the choice bittersweet because she’s a lifelong Disney fan.

Featured Video

The boycott is part of a broader backlash against Disney, ABC’s parent company, after the network pulled Kimmel’s show on Sept. 17 following political pressure over remarks he made after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“I am, like, a huge, huge Disney fan… My heart is broken,” said Escobar in the video, which accumulated 220,000 views since being shared on Sept. 21, 2025.

Advertisement

People commenting on the post praised Escobar for standing on business. Many expressed that boycotting Disney is a small price to pay in the name of free speech and democracy. People said they’re changing vacation plans and cancelling Disney Plus, ESPN, and Hulu subscriptions.

“Freedom of speech is worth canceling a Disney vacation.”

“We just canceled the Disneyland portion of our Paris trip,” said Escobar. She wrote in the post’s caption that the family will visit Parc Astérix instead. “It was a tough call because we’ll definitely miss the Disney magic 💫 but we’re excited to experience something new and uniquely French!” she wrote.

Advertisement

“I hope that they [Disney] can make this up to us one of these days, but until then, no more Disney.”

#ParisTravel #FamilyTravel #ThemeParkFun #TravelVloggers ♬ original sound – aprilescobar_ @aprilescobar_ Change of plans ✨ We decided to swap out Disney Paris this trip and head to Parc Astérix instead 🎢🇫🇷 It was a tough call because we’ll definitely miss the Disney magic 💫 but we’re excited to experience something new and uniquely French! Hopefully Disney can make it up to us one day 💕 For now, bring on the Gauls, rides, and adventure! ⚡️ #ParcAsterix

Other Disney fans weigh in

The post resonated with commenters and Disney fans who are disappointed by the media company’s decision to suspend Kimmel. Many expressed that Disney compromised liberal and democratic values.

Advertisement

“Democracy before Disney. Have a great trip. Safe travels.”

“I canceled my Disney plus subscription. I get it girl!”

Advertisement

“Good on you! I appreciate other people valuing our First Amendment rights. Our voice is priceless and is not for sale.”

“Disney fell to the Empire.”

Advertisement

April Escobar did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.