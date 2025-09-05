“That is so rude”: Woman calls out family who photobombed her engagement in a public park, sparking debate

Getting engaged is supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

But one woman says her big moment was interrupted by a family who decided to stop for selfies right in front of her proposal setup.

Woman criticizes family that walked into her proposal

TikTok creator Sydney (@sholly848) shared a video, which has since gained more than 457,000 views, showing the awkward moment caught on a drone camera.

In the clip, she points out a family moving into the frame just as her partner prepared to pop the question.

“If you are the family right there… that’s walking up to my proposal heart as I’m about to get engaged, and you pick up your kid and you take a selfie and take your leisurely time doing so… that is so rude,” she says in the video.

She adds that she and her partner simply stood there waiting for the family to finish, calling it inconsiderate that they didn’t acknowledge what was happening. In her caption, she wrote: “Had to pause the crying to almost cuss them out lol.”

Public park proposal sparks debate

Sydney’s frustration is clear—after all, she wanted the moment to feel special. But viewers quickly pointed out the flip side: the proposal happened in a public park, where people are free to move around.

That set off a wave of debate about expectations versus reality when choosing a public spot for something as personal as an engagement.

Some argued that while the family could have shown awareness and stepped aside, Sydney couldn’t expect everyone in a shared space to know her plans.

Others said courtesy should still apply, and that it wouldn’t have taken much for the family to recognize what was happening and move along.

Reactions were mixed in the comments. “Did they not see the signs that the world revolved around you?” one person joked.

Another wrote, “To everyone saying it’s a public space, who raised you? Like, genuinely, who raised you?!”

Others tried to strike a balance. “Sure, it’s common sense that it’s a public place, but common courtesy is what many, many people lack nowadays!” one commenter said.

Another added, “I mean, maybe they just thought it was a public thing?? It is kinda just in the middle of nowhere.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sydney for more information.

