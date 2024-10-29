‘Ford Escape’: Mechanic issues warning on any car with an EcoBoost engine. Here’s why

On the internet, there’s considerable discussion about which cars will last drivers the longest and which should be avoided at all costs.

For example, several mechanics have sung the praises of vehicles made by the manufacturers Honda and Toyota, listing them as among those that can be relied upon for hundreds of thousands of miles.

In contrast, other experts have noted issues with cars like the Chevrolet Cruze and a variety of models from Kia.

Now, some experts are weighing in on what cars to avoid, and their answer might surprise you.

What is an ‘EcoBoost’ engine?

In a clip with over 240,000 views, the TikTok account for Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice) shows two mechanics being asked about which cars should be avoided.

After jokingly responding with cars made by Yugo, a car brand that sold vehicles imported from Yugoslavia, they strike upon their true target: cars with EcoBoost engines, specifically, the Ford Escape.

As explained by Cinch, EcoBoost engines work by compressing exhaust gasses into the engine, which in turn generate extra power without increasing fuel consumption. The engines also inject only the necessary amount of fuel, which manufacturers claim maximizes efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions without compromising performance.

However, as these mechanics note, they can present issues.

Why is ‘EcoBoost’ a bad sign?

Among the litany of problems they share about these engines is coolant intrusion. This is a problem where coolant leaks into the engine cylinder. Coolant infusion, especially in these engines, can lead to costly repairs, they say.

Throughout the rest of the video, the duo mentions concerns with wet timing belts, turbo failures, and high-cost water pump replacements as among the reasons why drivers should avoid cars with EcoBoost engines.

“We just [see] engine issues—and listen, every manufacturer’s got engine issues…but some of them have far more than others,” one of the mechanics says.

In conclusion, they suggest avoiding Ford vehicles with these engines while noting that 6-cylinder versions, though not perfect, are generally more reliable.

Ford recently had to recall several models of cars with EcoBoost, as, “after a teardown of the failed engines from vehicles being serviced under warranty, Ford engineers discovered intake valve fractures on 251 of them. The fractured intakes valves fell into the combustion chamber, leading to catastrophic engine damage in each instance,” per AutomotiveDive.

In the comments section, users offered a mixed response to the statements made in the video.

“The 2.0 and 2.7 ecoboost are solid engines. I have had 2.0 with 100,000 miles and 2.7 with 180,000 miles no issues,” said a user.

“My 2016 2.0 EcoBoost w/ 125k is still running flawlessly,” echoed another.

“2017 Escape and in third transmission. First one went out at 84k miles $5.5k,” stated a third.

“As someone who works at a ford dealer, i can confirm the ecoboost problems! The ecosport recall is a huge problem and we are running out of room in the warehouse with the motors and waiting on hpfp,” offered a further TikTok user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ford via email and Royalty Auto Service via website contact form.