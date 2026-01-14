“We’re guilty for being ICONIC”: Two drunk OnlyFans models got arrested and pulled off a plane while doing splits

Police arrested and removed two sloshed OnlyFans models from an American Airlines flight after they refused to get out of first class. Videos that the content creators are proudly boosting on Instagram show cops escorting them out of the gate and repeatedly lifting them up after they did the splits for some reason.

The pair are already selling merchandise featuring their mugshots.

Kicked off the plane for being naughty

OnlyFans stars Sania Blanchard and Jordan Danne Lantry got a little too wasted at the Miami International Airport on Friday and ended up in jail. After a same-day release, the women got to work posting sizzle reels of their crime and arrest.

One Instagram Reel shows them clearly drunk, twerking, and attempting headstands in the airport. Next, they filmed themselves in first class seats, where they apparently did not belong. Despite having the wrong tickets, or maybe no tickets, they refused to relocate.

“Do you have your boarding passes?” a flight attendant asked them.

“No, we don’t!” said Lantry. “Obviously we’re drunk and you guys don’t want to deal with us.”

The models repeatedly remixed footage of Miami police escorting them through the airport in handcuffs as both keep randomly doing the splits while bystanders film the spectacle.

“We’re guilty for being ICONIC,” one video declares.

Police informed the Daily Mail that they charged Blanchard and Lantry with trespassing. The ladies reportedly caught another American Airlines flight the next day.

“@AmericanAir forgave us because we’re hot and know how to do the splits,” Lantry wrote.

“1st day out”

The unapologetic content creators were quick to turn the incident into a money-making opportunity. In another video, they announced under a banner reading “1st day out” that they’re selling mugshot merchandise.

Indeed, the Daily Mail found a website called Daddy’s Juiced with shirts, hats, shot glasses, mugs (ha ha), and teddy bears featuring these photos. They crossed out the “porn” in #pornstars and wrote in “pen” for each item.

We verified this during work hours so you don’t have to.

The models’ fans appear to absolutely love the crime angle, but some commenters did express disapproval of their actions.

“This the most privileged sh*t I’ve seen, lets act stupid, get arrested and waste everyone time at damn near 45 yrs old,” wrote @reynabluee.

“Setting a great example,” said @dcnc61, sarcastically. “Your kids will be soooo embarrassed when they read about you!!!”

“And why are you all proud of yourselves?” asked @lisa.wanderlust.buchholz.

