‘I’m not taking it out the car’: DoorDash customer orders 4 bags of pet food. Worker refuses to take it out of her car because it’s too heavy

When picking up orders for delivery, you never know what exactly you’re going to get.

While some services give drivers an idea of what they’re going to pick up, or whether their order is going to be heavy, they may not fully convey just how heavy or cumbersome an order may be.

For example, one Instacart driver says she got an offer for an order that contained 150 bags of mulch. If she had accepted the order, it would have weighed over 6,000 pounds. Another driver said that they delivered a 600+ lb order from Costco, only to be paid a total of around $35.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing their own reaction to receiving a heavy order.

A pet product order is heavier than expected

In a video with over 95,000 views, TikTok user Tajae (@sundaerose_) shows herself sitting in her car. In the passenger seat are several large bags of pet products like dog and cat food.

Despite picking the products up, Tajae says that she will not be bringing them directly to the customer.

“When doing DoorDash, I never understand stuff like this, because I’m not carrying this for y’all,” she says. “I’m not taking it out the car. I didn’t put it in the car. The cashier did. This is a hundred and something pounds. I don’t care. It’s too hot.”

While she says that she knows that she should not look forward to a tip, Tajae speculates that she will not be receiving one to justify this effort, then questions whether she’ll have to walk up stairs to drop off the order.

“Not gonna happen,” she declares.

DoorDash appears to warn drivers about heavy items and instructs that they will get additional pay. However, it’s unclear if drivers are informed about how heavy or large an order might be.

In the comments section, Tajae admitted that she decided to take it to the customer’s door anyway, as she had not considered the fact that the person ordering may be someone with disabilities.

“S*** was so heavy,” she wrote in a comment.

According to other commenters, this was the correct move.

“People need to understand when you are in any kind of delivery job there are going to be awkward or heavy things to lift. And to carry up flights of stairs sometimes,” said a user. “You have to make sure you can do that too.”

“We paying you too carry it, one at a time that’s all,” added another.

However, some sided with Tajae.

“I’ve left cases of water at the bottom steps! I agree with you,” stated a commenter.

“When you order stuff like this you should meet the Dasher at the front door/step and tip,” offered a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and Tajae via Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.