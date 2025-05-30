“Is this normal?”: Customer stunned after DoorDash driver demands extra tip for delivering in the rain

A DoorDash customer was caught off guard when her driver requested an extra tip to compensate for delivering in a rainstorm. She posted screenshots of the exchange to Reddit, where the post quickly went viral, reigniting a familiar debate about tipping etiquette and whether customers should have to bear the costs of gig workers operating during hazardous weather conditions.

The driver sent a photo documenting heavy downpour along with the message, “It’s heavily raining out here if you can add compensation that would be greatly appreciated and helpful.” Ten minutes later, the driver followed up with another message, “Driving more than 10 miles to get your food delivered.”

DoorDash customer u/Appropriate_Idea_185’s Reddit thread from May 28, 2025, has 890 upvotes and nearly 400 comments regarding the situation. Drivers and customers shared OP’s surprise at Rob’s the delivery driver’s ask. But most agreed that additional tips in response to weather conditions are courteous and even expected.

Others couldn’t help themselves from sharing tired individualist notions in response to the slightest hint of complexity, respectfully, revealing a bit of what’s wrong with the world:

“With all due respect, I get with you’re [sic] saying but no one is having anyone risk their life for some food. You’re either choosing to deliver in bad weather or don’t, whatever happens during that time is not the customer’s fault at all.”

People said it’s common sense to tip more when the weather’s bad

Both drivers and customers chimed in on the thread. Most agreed that asking for a higher tip just because it’s raining is “an insane ask.” However, many added that it makes sense to tip more if a diver is inconvenienced or, in some cases, put at risk by a delivery.

“The asking is insane but tipping more during a rainstorm is just courteous. If my driver has to get soaking wet, I want him to feel compensated,” commented u/BigYugi.

Someone with experience driving for DoorDash shared that while they’d never ask for a tip, the tip amount should track with increased effort and risk involved in completing a delivery during bad weather.

“It’s materially more dangerous to drive in heavy rain, yet when I’d dash I’d still get people not tipping at all. I would never ask, but if you’re so unwilling to go out and drive in the rain but expect someone else to do it, you should be tipping more than usual,” said u/Disastrous-Elk-3378.

Customer u/No_Paramedic9269 tipped an extra $20 when a driver made a delivery during a downpour.

“…Needless to say he was soaked from head to toe. I apologized profusely and ended up giving him an extra $20 cause I myself wouldn’t have been out in that stuff myself let alone picking something up for someone else.”

DoorDash base pay is low, and many drivers rely on tips to make ends meet.

According to a DoorDash support article, delivery drivers’ pay accounts for a combination of base pay, “promotions,” and tips.

DoorDash says base pay per delivery ranges from $2-$10 and is calculated in relation to time, distance, and desirability. But drivers on r/doordash have cited actual base pay ranges as low as $2—$3 per delivery. Door Dash says “Promotions” are opportunities to make more. They’re like gamified incentives like “Peak Pay” Challenges, and Delivery Streaks.” Cool—this is not a game, it’s someone’s paycheck, but okay, thanks.

But here’s where the customer comes in. DoorDash delivery drivers keep 100% of their tips. Some drivers won’t even accept small orders because they know the tip won’t cover their effort. “With your $3 tip, we would make about $5 on the delivery. I generally do not waste my time on those,” u/funcritter shared on Reddit.

Only 59% of Americans consistently tip on food deliveries

Customer tips are how drivers make money. And yet, according to a 2023 Pew Research study, only 59% of Americans consistently tip on food deliveries. The study also showed that people who have not worked for tips are less likely to tip. Imagine that.

People could be tipping less to offset increased prices all around, but it’s not as if DoorDash drivers aren’t affected by the same rising cost of living. u/CptCheez suggested customers calculate tips based on distance traveled, at least $1 per mile.

“Base pay from DD is typically $2 per order. Usually Dashers will look for at least $1 per mile, so try to base your tip on distance from your house to the restaurant,” u/CptCheez advised.

