Advertisement
Trending

“I’ll do what I want”: Italians say spritz is only for before dinner, not during, and Americans are getting pissy

“The bitterness serves the purpose of opening your stomach to then go have dinner.”

Photo of Susan LaMarca

Susan LaMarca
Left: Two women looking into camera. Text overlay reads, 'No spritz when you are siting down to have a main meal please.' Right: Group of friends cheers with aperol spritz in restaurant. Italian wine-based cocktail.

A pair of Italian food guides sparked debate online after advising Americans not to drink spritz cocktails with their main meals. In a viral TikTok, Benedetta and Valeria of @localaromas explained that spritz is traditionally an aperitivo, meant to stimulate the appetite before dinner, not accompany it.

Featured Video

“No spritz when you’re sitting down to have a main meal, please,” begged Valeria in a TikTok video shared on Sept. 21, 2025. 

In Body Image
In Body Image
@localaromas/TikTok

The two Italians explained that the drink stimulates the palate and appetite, and is best consumed as an appetizer because it can distort the taste of food. 

Advertisement

Although the veteran aperitivo drinkers admitted, “You can absolutely do whatever you want. This was just our suggestion as two locals that live in Italy,” plenty of people responding to the post felt threatened and reverted to emotional adolescence.  

“Well…I’m an adult…I’ll do what I want when I want, thank you.”

In Body Image
@mirabellarose1/TikTok

The bitterness problem

@localaromas captioned the post, “In Italy, spritz is never paired with your main meal 🥘❌🍹It’s part of the aperitivo ritual—enjoyed before dinner with small bites, not during a meal!”

Advertisement
@localaromas In Italy, spritz is never paired with your main meal 🥘❌🍹 It’s part of the aperitivo ritual — enjoyed before dinner with small bites, not during a meal! #ItalianSpritz #AperitivoTime #ItalyFoodCulture #LocalAromas #ItalyTips ♬ original sound – Local Aromas

Benedetta explained in the TikTok, “The spritz is an aperitivo… And traditionally in Italy, when we drink an aperitivo drink, the drink is bitter.”

“The bitterness serves the purpose of opening your stomach to then go have dinner,” she said. “It stimulates your appetite to have a spritz with something to nibble on before dinner.” 

Because the drink is bitter, its flavor could clash with the taste of food, so an aperitivo is meant to be enjoyed a half hour to an hour before a main meal. Some people really hated to hear it. 

Advertisement

“100% don’t tell me what I can and cannot do with my money lol,” wrote @jabronicat. @mirabellarose1 replied, “Yes. Especially when I’m spending it traveling to your country!”

In Body Image
@jabronicat/TikTok, @mirabellarose1/TikTok

“I eat and drink what I want when I want.”

In Body Image
@kranaim2/TikTok
Advertisement

“Ridiculous. Who cares what and when things are consumed. Mind your business!”

In Body Image
@kim_bohlen/TikTok

“Don’t tell me what to do.”

In Body Image
@brooksboyd/TikTok
Advertisement

It’s always happy hour somewhere!

Cultures all over the world have pre-dinner drinks that are connected to various purposes and rituals.

In Italy (and Spain) they call what you drink before a meal, “aperitivo.” In France it’s “apéritif.” It comes from the Latin root “aperire,” meaning “to open.”

The drink is meant to stimulate or “open the appetite” with dry or bitter liquors and sparkling wines served over ice with soda. While it’s customary for Europeans to have a “spritz”—the German word for “splash”—before a main meal, it’s customary for Americans to disregard other cultures and do whatever they please. 

Advertisement

“We are not Italians, WE ARE THE TOURISTS, so we do what we want to do 🤌🙄🤣😎.”

In Body Image
@bezdeeliiga/TikTok

Damn, are we ok?

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

TAGS

Cocktails Drinking Drinks Food TikTok
First published:

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Susan LaMarca
 
The Daily Dot