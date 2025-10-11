“Trust her instinct”: Dog refuses to go near 100-year-old painting and viewers are convinced it’s haunted

A video of Rebecca Joens’ dog, Georgia, barking at a 100-year-old painting she purchased from Etsy has gone viral with over 2.3 million views on TikTok.

In the clip, shared on Aug. 18, 2025, the hound dog is seen barking at a portrait of a woman hung on a wall across the room.

In a follow-up video, Joens revealed that she “doubled down” and purchased the portrait of the woman’s husband after the Etsy seller contacted her about the haunted portrait’s companion. Joens mused that Georgia barked because the wife missed her husband—not because the painting was possessed.

“To be fair, Georgia once barked at my son’s reflection in a mirror. So maybe she’s not, like, the brightest paranormal authority out there,” she said. Despite this, the post resonated with commenters who took the hound dog’s reaction to mean that the antique portraits are likely inhabited by ghosts.

“The lady selling them was probably like please take the other one 😂.”

Joens wrote on TikTok, “Adopted a 100-year-old painting. Dog refuses to enter the room…”

Pleased with the side-by-side husband and wife portraits, Joens explained in a follow-up video, “This woman has a story to tell. Like, there’s wisdom here. You know, she just looks wise… I’m seeing, like, a good amount of kindness in her eyes.”

Respectfully, commenters took the dog’s side.

“Georgia is right. The painting goes!”

“We’re on Georgia’s side.”

“Trust your dog’s instinct 😁.”

“When the animals start having issues with antique objects, I listen. 😬.”

Joens is an antiques collector and artist whose home filled with curiosities has been featured in Country Living magazine. Unbothered by her pup’s reaction, she asked, “Hey, what’s one more cursed antique at this point?”

Rebecca Joens did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

