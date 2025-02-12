‘Good luck trying to get in’: Man parks Dodge Ram extremely close to police car. Can he get ticketed?

Not sure where vigilante parking ranks on the acts of civil disobedience these days, but online creator Allen (@allenfbaby) is ready to be our new everyman hero.

In a viral clip that’s been viewed more than 867,000 times, we see that he’s legally parked his vehicle in a lot in Montclair, New Jersey, less than a foot from a local police SUV that’s clearly parked over the lines of its parking spot.

The net effect of this is that unless the driver of the PD’s Ford Interceptor is incredibly thin or flexible, they’re not going to be able to get back in the vehicle.

“Good luck trying to get in” are the first words we hear from parking vigilante Allen, who’s clearly trying to send a message to the lax law enforcer.

Digital parking vigilantes gain ground

This form of digital vigilantism has gained traction, with various online personalities and groups dedicating their platforms to exposing inconsiderate parking behavior. It’s clear that vigilante parking is having a moment.

One notable example is the Cart Narcs, a YouTube channel where the host confronts individuals who leave shopping carts in parking lots instead of returning them to designated areas. The confrontations are often lighthearted but aim to promote better parking lot etiquette.

Similarly, the Russian organization StopXam (translated as “Stop a Douchebag”) focuses on combating poor driving and parking habits. Activists from this group place large stickers with messages like “I spit on everyone, I park where I want” on vehicles that are parked illegally or inconsiderately. These interactions are filmed and shared online, garnering significant attention and sparking discussions about parking etiquette.

In Germany, Niclas Matthei, an 18-year-old dubbed the “parking snitch,” has reported over 10,000 parking violations to the police. Cycling around cities in high-visibility gear, he documents and reports infractions, sharing his experiences on social media. Despite facing criticism and threats, Matthei has gained a substantial following and has even monetized his efforts through merchandise and public appearances.

What happened to the poor-parking police?

Via the comments section, we get a small update on the vigilante parking situation, with Allen responding to demands for more info: “Lmao when I got back they were standing there and said ‘he would of scratch the [expletive] out of my truck with his belt.’”

The Daily Dot has told plenty of stories about police parking poorly. There’s also the possibility that there are more zealots going to unreasonable lengths to park for free.

Can you get a ticket for parking like this?

In a Quora thread on the subject, a respondent said, “If your car is legally parked within the lines, then there are no consequences, even if the other vehicle cannot open their doors.” However, “If your car is parked over the line, then you can get a ticket and your car might be towed.”

The Daily Dot was unable to find legal resources to corroborate this. Google Gemini recommends checking local laws for more information.

Commenters on the clip were big in favor of Allen taking a stand in the war for proper parking.

“I did this to someone yesterday, and they asked me if I could move so she could get in her car. No I can’t ma’am, no I can’t…” one of them wrote.

Another took pure delight in envisioning the officer’s response: “I can’t stop laughing thinking about how he got into the car.”

And another seems ready to join the cause.

“This is the level of passive resistance we all need to exude,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Allen via direct message.

