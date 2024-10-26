‘We’ll just get the water’: Server blasts customers who make their own lemonade at table

Have you ever made your own lemonade at the table to avoid racking up a big restaurant tab? This server says you should stop it.

TikTok user Liz Bezler (@lizbezler) is back with another work skit. Previously, she has gone viral for her sketches on Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse. Once again, she embodies both the server and the customer in this iteration.

“Hi. My name is Liz. I’ll be your server today. Can I get you started with any drinks?” the server asks. “Hi. How much is your lemonade?” the customer responds. When the server tells the customer a lemonade is $3.50 with free refills, the customer isn’t pleased.

“Oh, my gosh. Well, that’s absolutely ridiculous. I’m not gonna be paying for that,” the customer says. Instead, she tries to find a loophole. “We’ll just get the water,” she says. “We’re just gonna do the tap with light ice.” Before Liz can ask another question, the customer cuts her off by listing her demands.

The lemonade loophole

“But wait, I’m not done. I’m gonna want three whole lemons. Like, the entire lemons but cut up into 10 slices per lemon. So, that’s 30 slices of lemons. And then a whole bowl of sugar,” she says. And there can’t be any other alternatives.

“No Splenda, not Stevia. Like, real sugar cane,” she demands. “And then I’m also gonna need a spoon because we’re just gonna make our own lemonade. I don’t know why you’re charging $3.50 on a lemonade when people can make it for free.”

Then, the server remarks sarcastically, “Wow. I never thought of that.” To top it all off, the customer plans to reduce Liz’s tip.

“Honestly, since I’m gonna be making our own lemonade, that just means I’m taking some of your work off of your plate, which means you’re not gonna get as big of a tip because I am doing your job. Unless you want to make my homemade lemonade, then we can tip you the extra that it costs,” she says. “It’s all up to you.”

However, it seems this is a common occurrence for Bezler, writing in the caption, “Another day another Karen.”

How common are DIY lemonades at restaurants?

The video has garnered over 55,000 views. In the comments, users suggested the server charge for the various lemonade components.

“Absolutely! It’s going to be $11 for all of that,” one viewer remarked.

“OK, great! The lemons are $2 each,” a second commented.

“Had someone do this and my manager made [them] pay for lemonade,” one user shared.

“I had a friend whose husband would do this every time we went out to eat,” another recalled.

“The place I used to work at would give 2/3 slices of lemon per person after that they charged a $1 for each whole lemon. A whole lemon would be 4 slices,” a third revealed.

Previously, the Daily Dot has covered customers making their own lemonades at restaurants. One server blasted customers for doing this to prevent being charged $2.61 for a lemonade, while another just charged her customers for a regular lemonade.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bezler via Instagram direct message.

