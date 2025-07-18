“A Disney adult and other theme park enthusiast dating app”: Is “Single Rider” the new must-download dating app?

Do you have a friend who seems to constantly be at a Disney theme park? While you’re relaxing over a holiday or long weekend, you find yourself opening Instagram, only to be greeted by a picture of them hanging out with Pluto or giving Mickey a high-five?

Featured Video

This is a phenomenon known as a “Disney Adult.” In a 2022 article for Business Insider, author Amanda Krause defines the terms as “grown-ups — often millennials without children — who are obsessed with Disney.”

Historically, this term and stories that include it portray the idea negatively. For example, that same year, a story went viral in which two Disney adults opted to pay for an appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse at their wedding instead of food. Additionally, when the “illegal Disney” trend made an appearance on TikTok, in which alleged Disney workers made content of the characters in non-Disney-approved situations, “Disney Adults” came out of the woodwork to accuse the creators of “ruining the magic.”

However, as more people have become aware of the “Disney Adult” phenomenon, some have begun to wear the moniker with pride — and now, there’s an app to help those Disney adults find each other.

Advertisement

What is “Single Rider”?

In a video posted to TikTok, a man named Joe LaStoria II (@joethebeardednerd) says he is currently working on an app called “Single Rider, a Disney adult and other theme park enthusiast dating app.”

While he says he’s “more of an ‘ideas’ guy,” he says that he’s currently working with a “genius coder guy” to program the app, which is still in its early stages. According to LaStoria, he is currently seeking information from the Disney adult and theme park enthusiast community to see what users would like to see in such an app.

Advertisement

According to LaStoria, he got the idea for the app two years ago after getting stood up on a date. Not sure what to do with himself, he went to Disney to feel better, consequently realized that the world needed a Disney adult dating app.

The app, he says, will have a “dating” side and a “friendship” side for “people who want to go to Disney, but don’t have anybody to go with, or just want to make friends that also like going to Disney.”

LaStoria says that, while the app’s development is progressing, there’s still substantial work to be done.

“We’re still in early development, but we’re building with real intention,” explained Adam Tucker, one of the founders of Single Rider, in a press release shared with the Daily Dot via email. “It’s not just about dating — it’s about meaningful connections, whether romantic or platonic, built around something people genuinely love.”

Advertisement

The email adds that a full launch is planned for Spring or Summer 2026. But for those Disney adults seeking romance, there may be another option out there.

A Brief History of Disney Dating

Niche dating sites — and even niche dating sites about Disney specifically — aren’t new.

For example, American Conservatives have developed a right-wing dating app called The Right Stuff. There are dating sites for everyone from vegans and vegetarians (Veggly) to horse lovers (EquestrianSingles) and sailors (Sea Captain Date).

Advertisement

Disney has long been a hotspot for relationships. In fact, proposing at Disney is so popular that people have written guides for the process. Disney itself offers packages for both engagements and weddings.

Disney fans have also connected via the internet for as long as the internet has existed. For example, there was a Disney-themed Usenet group started in July 1990 called rec.arts.disney, where Disney fans gathered to share news and information about the company and its parks.

People from this group and other Disney-themed usenet groups would go on to host in-person meetups, called “RADP Meets.” These often result in real-world friendships and, occasionally, romantic connections.

Since then, Disney fans have gathered on sites like Reddit as well as specific Disney-themed forums like DISboards and WDWMagic Forums, occasionally holding offline get-togethers through sites like Meetup.

Advertisement

Other Disney-Themed Dating Services

Disney is extremely protective of its brand and intellectual property. As such, anything resembling a “Disney dating service” that uses its name or branding without authorization is unofficial and possibly subject to legal pressure.

This may be why other Disney dating services, which already exist, use names that reference Disney properties without directly claiming a connection to the company.

For example, there’s Meet Upon Main, which advertises itself as “a network where Disney fans make Magical connections,” whether that means finding a romantic partner or simply a “park buddy.” There’s also MouseMingle, which calls itself “the dating and social site for Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel fans who want that same magic in their relationship.”

Advertisement

The title Single Rider, too, references Disney Parks without directly mentioning the company by name, as “Single Rider is an option that allows groups to split up and embark on select attractions individually,” per the Disney website.

While there may already be several Disney-related dating sites on the market, they come with a plethora of issues. A review of several Disney-related dating sites from YouTuber FunkyFrogBait notes that there are numerous issues with each site they try, ranging from confusing layouts to slow load times and security concerns.

Under the video, users seemed enthusiastic about the idea of a well-designed Disney dating app, with many offering their thoughts about features they’d like added to the app.

Advertisement

“Make the ‘already likes you’ section called Fast Pass lol,” writes a user.

“Make an ‘at the park’ section where you can see people who are currently there and add other parks like Kings Island (Cedar Fairs), etc,” shares another.

“Need political affiliation n addition to fandom,” states a third.

“Preferably a filter for favorite park/ride/festival/resort. Passholder level. Rope dropper or night owl,” declares a further TikToker.

Advertisement

We’ve reached out to Joe via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here.