‘Someone’s getting fired today’: Man takes his Chevy Silverado to Discount Tire. Then it falls off the jack

When one takes their car in to be repaired, they generally hope that it comes back in a better condition than when they dropped it off—or, at the very least, not significantly worse.

However, as many internet users have noted, this isn’t always the case. Car repair customers have recalled changing estimates, “repairs” that end up making the car worse, and a host of other issues that would make anyone nervous to bring their car into the shop.

Now, a user on TikTok has garnered over 2.3 million views after claiming that his car fell off the jack while getting repaired at Discount Tire.

What happened to this Chevrolet Silverado owner?

In the video, TikTok user @griggsy alleges that his “truck fell off the jack at Discount Tire.”

“Someone’s getting fired today,” he writes in the text overlaying the video. “They messed up my truck and had to file a claim.”

As the TikToker shows in a follow-up video, this caused a significant dent on the underside of his car. That said, he claims in a comment that his experience with Discount Tire was otherwise positive.

“Although a mistake like that is unprofessional, They handled it very professionally,” he wrote. “If I went to the budget spot it would have been much different.”

Is this common?

It’s unclear how this TikToker’s specific issue occurred, but he’s not the first to claim that a repair shop caused their car to fall off the jacks.

For context, a car jack works by using mechanical or hydraulic force to lift a vehicle. The jack is placed on reinforced areas located along the car’s frame near the wheels specifically designed for car jacks. By turning a crank or operating a lever, the jack raises the vehicle, which allows repairs to be done.

However, if these jacks are poorly placed, or if one moves out of position, it’s possible for a car to fall off a jack.

If one’s car falls off a jack, it’s suggested to do a full inspection of the car for potential damages. If a shop caused the car to fall off the jack, it’s also recommended to negotiate a claim against them.

‘No way they got 4 jacks on this vehicle.’

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the events shown in the video.

“Doesn’t matter if that truck was rotted out, if it’s new damage caused by them.. they’re fixing it. Period,” wrote a user.

“No way they got 4 jacks on this vehicle,” added another, possibly suggesting that they should be employing a car lift instead.

“I…don’t understand how a tire place that does nothing but tires still uses only floor jacks,” echoed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Discount Tire via email and @griggsy via TikTok comment.



