Yes, Denny’s made sneakers with actual maple syrup inside them

Denny’s has announced a limited-edition sneaker drop that’s equal parts novelty merch and internet bait: shoes filled with real maple syrup.

Featured Video

The diner chain revealed it will release the syrup-stuffed “Sticky Kicks” on Dec. 17, 2025, (National Maple Syrup Day, btw) at 12 pm EST exclusively at DinerDrip.com.

They feature clear, sealed compartments that contain real Denny’s syrup stitched into the shoes’ side panels. A limited number of sneakers are available, and Denny’s Rewards members will be able to access the sale an hour before the masses.

The brand warns sneakerheads, “Do not puncture the shoes or eat the syrup from the shoes for any reason.”

Advertisement

Sticky Kicks were created in collaboration with shoe designer Mache (Dan Gamache) and according to Denny’s, they “mark the brand’s latest move to merge diner culture with pop culture in unexpected ways.”

The limited edition sneakers retail for $195, or 32 pancake meals at Denny’s.

While some people talking about the syrup shoes on the internet expressed excitement for novelty sneakers, others worried about wear and tear to the syrup compartments, aging food product issues, or attracting ants.

Advertisement

The announcement provoked backlash from some people who feel the sneakers are a gimmick. But Denny’s says that’s just it—“Sticky Kicks are impractical, unnecessary, and completely over the top, which is exactly why we love them,” said Ellie Doty, Denny’s senior vice president and chief brand officer.

A Reddit user who pointed out that the chain was recently acquired by a group of private equity investors said the brand’s new leadership, “100% explains this move.”

The Denny’s syrup shoe popped up on various subreddits. Reddit users discussing the breakfast restaurant’s unexpected drop shared mixed opinions.

Advertisement

“There is probably a good reason these are the ‘first ever’”

“not gonna lie, i would absolutely wear those shoes,” wrote u/themurderator. “they’re kinda gorgeous,” u/madncqt agreed.

Advertisement

“Do you want ants? Because this is how you get ants.”

u/maru37 replied to a thread titled, “Anyone here planning to scoop Dennys Sticky Kick drop?” The Reddit user said, “I’m going to give it a shot. They are ridiculous but it’s a Mache creation so at least I know there’s some quality behind it.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.