‘Don’t we all have them?’: Optometrist looks in magnifier. Then he spots ‘Demodex mites’ on patient’s lashes

If you ever wonder why doctors advise against sharing makeup with others, this optometrist reveals the reason why: Demodex mites.

Featured Video

In a clip with over 538,000 views, Brooklyn, New York-based optometrist Dr. Vlad Novak (@dr.vladnovak) sits in front of an autorefractor. “POV: You just had lunch and your patient’s eyelashes are infested with demodex mites, but you have to act professional,” he writes in the text overlay. When he lifts his glasses and peeks into the lens, he jumps. Then, the content creator looks down, suppressing a gag.

The whole thing is a skit. There’s no real patient on the other end of the autofractor. But the optometrist is using the skit as an educational opportunity for viewers.

The optometrist warns in the caption, “Make sure you DO NOT share mascara with your besties.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Novak via TikTok comment and direct message.

What are Demodex mites?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, these microscopic insects live on the human face hair follicles, mainly around eyelashes and eyebrows. They have a lifespan of 14 to 18 days. While you sleep, they come out to mate, feed on dead skin cells or excess oil, and return to the hair follicles to lay eggs. Although they’re harmless, too many can cause demodicosis, which, per WebMD, can create crusty, irritated, swollen eyelids.

‘Scrubbing my eyelashes’

Some viewers rushed to get rid of Demodex mites, and others were indifferent.

Advertisement

“I’m going home and scrubbing my lashes….just in case,” one viewer wrote.

“BRB booking an appointment with the eye doctor and psychologist! I have a HUGE phobia of things that crawl!” a second stated.

“I was under the impression they are on [everyone’s] faces and that’s just how it is lol,” a third said.

“They’re so cute!” a fourth commented. “They’re def my friends. So many other things to be afraid of!”

Advertisement

What happens when you share eye makeup?

Dr. Novak is correct. Sharing makeup can lead to the transmission of such mites. Sharing makeup also opens the door for a variety of other problems, such as pink eye, acne, allergic reactions, cold sores, and even herpes.

How to avoid excess Demodex mites

Remember, Demodex mites are normal! But here are several ways to avoid an excess of Demodex mites. Those are:

Advertisement

Scrubbing your face twice a day

Washing off makeup before bed

Not sharing makeup, especially eye makeup

Minimizing touching your face

Avoiding oily products

Cleaning eyelash extensions with a lash shampoo

Limiting human-to-human contact, like kissing

Not using infected products

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.