Brooklyn Beckham allegedly suggests communicating with his parents through lawyers after being tagged in social posts over the holidays

Relations between the Beckhams reportedly collapsed last summer, and the fallout stayed private only in name. Recently, their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, allegedly asked his parents to contact him solely through his lawyers. This came in the wake of social media posts from his parents tagging him around Christmas.

Now, the rift appears to have spilled onto social media. Just before Christmas, Victoria and David Beckham tagged Brooklyn in Instagram posts and “liked” videos of him cooking. However, sources said the couple found these public interactions upsetting.

Instead of reacting publicly, brother Cruz alleged via his Instagram stories that Brooklyn blocked his parents and himself on social media.

Brooklyn Beckham’s latest legal letter demands

According to anonymous sources, Brooklyn reacted to what he viewed as “nasty” statements about Nicola. Those statements allegedly described him as a “hostage” being “controlled” by his wife.

According to the Daily Mail, an anonymous source told the publication, “David was told to speak to them via Schillings. That was the only way for them to communicate.”

The exchange allegedly occurred between Schillings, representing Brooklyn, and Harbottle & Lewis, acting for his parents. Brooklyn asked that his parents stop contacting him directly and refrain from making social media statements about him. While the letter carried no legal force, it came after months of supposed tension.

Folks on Brooklyn’s side of the feud believed a sincere apology could reset relations. A source said, “Brooklyn absolutely adores them and knows how much pain this is causing everyone. […] Brooklyn is navigating this soul-crushing family feud as best he can, but it isn’t easy on anyone. Nicola remains his absolute rock.”

Background on the Beckham family feud

While we’ll never know what exactly sparked the bad blood, the alleged feud stretches back nearly four years. Brooklyn married wife Nicola Peltz Beckham in April 2022, and news of the fallout surfaced two months later.

Tensions allegedly flared when Victoria Beckham’s studio wasn’t able to make Nicola’s wedding dress, despite promising to do so. Nicola told Variety at the time, “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then [the press] ran with that.”

Then, on the wedding day, singer Marc Anthony called Victoria “the most beautiful woman in the room,” rather than the bride.

“Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn’t understand was why,” one source told news.com.au. “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop. It wasn’t appropriate.”

Both sides attempted private reconciliation, although Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday parties last summer. Later, Brooklyn did not publicly congratulate his father on his knighthood.

