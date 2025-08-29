“Let’s go to McDonald’s”: Dad throws tantrum after daughter tricks him into thinking In-N-Out burger is vegan

TikToker Maddie Goetz filmed her father’s first bite of an In-N-Out burger, and at first, he couldn’t stop gushing, calling it “one of the best hamburgers I’ve ever had.” But when Goetz tricked him into believing the burger was actually vegan, his delight quickly turned into outrage.

Goetz captioned the post, “Telling my dad who is trying In-N-Out for the first time that it is vegan to see how he reacts.” Her dad gushed, “The way the meat is cooked is like, it is so good.”

The Aug. 26, 2025, video went viral with 5.4 million views on TikTok.

Goetz’s prank resonated with amused and frustrated TikTok users who recognized her dad’s willful close-mindedness toward vegan food. Social media users responding to the video discussed how an over-identification with certain ways of eating can lead to the dismissal of foods that could potentially alleviate hunger, animal rights abuses, and other social and environmental issues.

“I don’t want fake meat”: Dad’s tantrum goes viral

When she told him the In-N-Out burger was in fact vegan, her dad didn’t believe her at first. Goetz explained, “Everything’s vegan. This is a vegan restaurant, Dad. We’re in LA.”

“What do you mean by that?” he asked. She reiterated, “It’s a vegan burger, Dad.” In seconds, Goetz’s dad went from enjoying “one of the best burgers” he’d ever had to having a full-on tantrum over a veggie burger.

“I wanted a hamburger burger. Can we go? I don’t want to eat fake meat. Is this even—What is this?” he stammered. “I didn’t know it was not meat-meat… I don’t want to eat… a salad hamburger. It tastes like… baked beans or some shit.”

Goetz is seen laughing and enjoying her own burger as the prank works on her dad. “I don’t want it. Let’s go to McDonald’s,” he whined. “I don’t want to eat fake meat—I like hamburgers. I don’t like veggie burgers.”

“Him turning into a child immediately.”

“This is embarrassing honestly.”

“Gaslighting him into his tastebuds changing is cracking me up 🤣”

“‘One of the best hamburgers I’ve ever had’ *proceeds to crash out*”

“This pmo. He loved it until he thought it was vegan.”

Users react to dad’s In-N-Out meltdown: “It’s still food, you idiot”

Reddit users dunked on Goetz’s dad’s immature reaction and quoted their favorite meltdown moments. People on the thread discussed the common and sometimes insidious practice of attaching food preferences to identity.

u/RealRedditPerson wrote, “This may be a bit, but this is literally how my Dad reacted when he found out my ‘best batch of chili yet’ was vegan lmao.” u/SaveThePlanetEachDay replied that the best chili recipe they use at home is also vegan. They wrote, “People that balk at great food because it doesn’t match their identity are insane. I understand not eating meat for particular health or moral reasons, but not eating vegetables because you’re just a toddler that won’t grow up is just ridiculous.”

“It’s crazy how there was a study that actually showed people will choose the option tagged as vegan in a menu less than the same exact dishes without the tag. People are really f***ing stupid. It’s still food, you idiot,” commented u/NeatSad2756.

Study shows Americans avoid food labeled as “vegan”

A study from the USC Schaeffer Institute for Public Policy found that Americans are more likely to purchase vegan food if it is labeled “healthy” or “sustainable.” Research showed that labels like “vegan” and “plant-based” put people off. These labels alienated participants who identified as “red meat eaters” in particular.

